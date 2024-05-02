Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kanyonyoo sub-location Assistant Chief Jacob Mueti said the PSV lost control as it attempted to overtake another vehicle/CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyans blame matatu drivers, Murkomen for increased road accidents

Published

NAIROBI Kenya May 2- Public transport drivers and Transport Cabinet Secretary have emerged as entities deemed to be highly responsible for the majority of road accidents, witnessed on Kenyan roads this year.

A survey released by Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA), found that 29 percent of the respondents believe matatus and bus drivers attributed to the traffic incidents.

Murkomen polled at 25%, Traffic Police Unit (12%), National Traffic Safety Authority (6%), and Kenya National Highways Authority (3%).

A survey which was conducted between April 27 and Apil 29, targeted 2,912 respondents across 9 zones. It was conducted via telephone with respondents whose contacts were collected face to face.

In recent years, the traffic police and the government transport sector have faced scrutiny amidst a rise in road accidents.

Transport, Kipchumba Murkomen recently refuted allegations that his ministry is to blame for the increasing number of traffic accidents that have claimed hundreds of lives.

“So many people are obsessed with the Transport Cabinet Secretary, every time anything happens, they ask, where is the minister? People even enter into an overloaded vehicle and they take videos and pictures and ask, where is Murkomen? He has failed. Murkomen has failed,” CS Murkomen said.

He advised the public to focus their ire on NTSA and the Traffic Police Department, stating that both organizations are in charge of maintaining traffic safety.

The CS further ordered all Public Service Vehicles and heavy commercial vehicle drivers will now undergo mandatory medical re-testing.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Only those proven to be medically fit will be issued with new licences, or allowed to drive.

He stated that National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) will also return to the road, in a bid to ensure sanity.

President William Ruto directed the Ministry of Transport to cut down the number of road accidents by fifty per cent.

In 2024, at least 255 passengers lost their lives in road crashes compared to 211 in 2023 and 98 drivers also lost their lives which is a decrease compared to 20 recorded in 2023.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to support online learning in institutions

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 – President William Ruto has urged institutions of higher learning to adopt innovation and emerging technologies to enhance access to...

5 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Cyclone Hidaya to cause heavy rainfall, large waves, strong winds at the coast

The coastal region is likely to experience Cyclone Hidaya which may cause mudslides and landslides.

48 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt intensifies flood mitigation measures

The Cabinet noted that more citizens who have been affected by floods, mudslides and landslides are increasingly receiving help with food and non-food items...

53 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

56pc want county govts to oversee flood response efforts

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 – A just released survey by the Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) shows that 37 percent of Kenyans feel...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

TIFA Poll: 47pc of Kenyans say Nakhumicha to blame for prolonged doctors’ strike

NAIROBI, Kenya May 2 – 47 percent of Kenyans who participated in a the survey conducted by the Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA)...

1 hour ago

AGRICULTURE

Linturi impeachment motion sails through crucial first stage

The motion tabled on Thursday met the required threshold of 117 members after garnering the support of 149 MPs while 36 voted against it...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

TIFA Poll: CS Linturi worst performing CS with E rating

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 – A recent survey has ranked Mithika Linturi as the worst performing Cabinet Secretary with an E rating. According to...

7 hours ago

Kenya

(VIDEO) Aerial footage of Mai Mahiu flash flood disaster

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

2 days ago