Kenyan Climber Cheruiyot Kirui and Guide Missing on Mt. Everest Expedition

They are reported to have attempted to climb the world’s tallest mountain without supplemental Oxygen.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya May 22 – A Kenyan mountaineer, Cheruiyot Kirui, and his guide have gone missing during their ascent of Mt. Everest.

The duo, part of an expedition organized by Seven Summit Treks (SST) based in Kathmandu, Nepal, lost contact with their team while attempting to scale the treacherous Bishop Rock, situated at an altitude of 8,000 meters.

According to Mingma Sherpa, CEO of SST, Kirui and Nawang embarked on their climb without using supplemental oxygen, a daring endeavor even for seasoned climbers.

“Kirui, a banker with KCB, and his Sherpa guide Nawang were last in communication at Bishop Rock,” Mingma Sherpa informed local authorities. “Kirui exhibited abnormal behavior with his guide before communication ceased.”

SST mobilized a search and rescue mission to locate the missing climbers. Two Sherpa rescuers were dispatched to scour the treacherous terrain above the balcony area in hopes of locating Kirui and Nawang. Despite the challenges posed by the mountain’s extreme altitude and unpredictable weather conditions, the search party remains undeterred in their efforts to bring the climbers to safety.

The disappearance of Kirui and Nawang adds to the mounting concerns surrounding the safety of climbers on Mt. Everest.

Earlier incidents, including the tragic deaths of Mongolian climbers Usukhjargal Tsedendamba and Prevsuren Lkhagvajav, underscore the inherent risks associated with tackling the world’s tallest peak. Furthermore, the base camp reported the disappearance of two climbers, Daniel Paul Peterson from the UK and Pas Tenji Sherpa from Makalu, who fell when a section of the route near Hillary Step collapsed.

As search and rescue operations intensify, the global mountaineering community remains on edge, hoping for a swift and safe resolution to the unfolding crisis on the world’s most formidable mountain.

