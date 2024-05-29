Connect with us

December 12, 2023 | President William Ruto leads 60th Jamhuru Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi/PCS

Haiti Mission

Kenya welcomes appointment of new Haiti PM, affirms mission readiness

President William Ruto welcomed Tuesday’s announcement with a commitment to support the Caribbean nation to emerge from its current crisis.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 — Kenya has welcomed Garry Conille’s appointment as Prime Minister by Haiti’s Presidential Council constituted in April following the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

“This significant step is not lost on the world and signifying the desire of our brothers and sisters in Haiti to forge forward,” Ruto stated in a congratulatory note on Wednesday.

“Kenya expresses its strong solidarity with Haiti, as we look forward to working with you and your government to restore Haiti to a path of sustainable development,” he affirmed.

Haiti’s Presidential Council named Garry Conille the Prime Minister on Tuesday, May 28.

Reacting to his appointment, Conille promised to rally efforts for Haiti’s recovery.

“Together, we will work for a better tomorrow for all the children of our nation,” he remarked acknowledging civil society organizations, political parties, and members of the diaspora who proposed his appointment.

The development came barely a week after Ruto concluded a State Visit to the United States where Kenya secured key commitments on security and infrastructure.

While winding up his 4-day visit, Ruto told Voice of America’s Hubbah Abdi that Kenya “will show up in Haiti”, adding the move was constitutionally sound amid concerns at home.

Ruto, who arrived back in the country on Sunday, further defended the decision saying it aligns with Kenya’s tradition to support peacekeeping missions and that “Haiti is not going to be an exception”.

Kenya is readying to deploy 1,000 police officers as part of a Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti backed by the United States.

Ruto’s plan ran into headwinds after the High Court termed it unlawful for lack of a reciprocal arrangement with the receiving country.

Justice Chacha Mwita cited constitutional limitations preserving peace missions outside the country to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

Ruto later signed a framework with Prime Minister Henry in March but a resurgence in gang violence in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, forced his resignation.

The inauguration of a nine-member Transitional Presidential Council (TPC) on April 26 set the plan back on course with Ruto endorsing the team’s installation as a crucial step in the political transition in Haiti.

“In implementing the road-map contained in this political accord, Kenya stands ready and willing—in concert with a broad alliance of nations in Africa and CARICOM—to rapidly execute the security support infrastructure envisaged under UN Security Council 2699 (2023),” Ruto said.

Haiti spiraled into chaos following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021 at his private residence in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

In this article:
