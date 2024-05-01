Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kenya Red Cross personnel moved in to help people marooned by floods in Kitengela on May 1, 2024. /X.

Top stories

Kenya Red Cross Rescues 11 People Stranded In Kitengela Floods

Heavy rainfall in the area submerged residences and severed roads, with Deliverance Road, Balozi Road, Baraka Road, Blessed Court, New Valley, Changombe, and the KAG area worst affected, stated the Kenya Red Cross.

Kenya Red Cross personnel were seen in online videos utilizing a boat to rescue stranded individuals, showcasing the dire situation caused by the flooding.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 1 – Eleven people and a dog were rescued by the Kenya Red Cross in Kitengela on Wednesday morning as floodwaters marooned several homes.

Heavy rainfall in the area submerged residences and severed roads, with Deliverance Road, Balozi Road, Baraka Road, Blessed Court, New Valley, Changombe, and the KAG area worst affected, stated the Kenya Red Cross.

Kenya Red Cross personnel were seen in online videos utilizing a boat to rescue stranded individuals, showcasing the dire situation caused by the flooding.

Across Kenya, heavy rainfall persists, anticipated to continue into June, exacerbating the flood crisis. The toll stands at over 170 fatalities and more than 102 injuries, with widespread destruction of property.

Government data indicates that over 30,099 households, affecting approximately 150,495 individuals, have been displaced by the floods, highlighting the magnitude of the humanitarian crisis.

In response to the ongoing weather pattern, Kenya Meteorological Department Director General David Gikungu issued a warning of exceptionally heavy rainfall expected on Thursday and Friday of this week, further heightening concerns about the already dire situation.

About The Author

Capital FM

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Woman dead as building under construction collapses in Kirinyaga

Locals said the incident occurred at dawn Wednesday when the woman and her children were asleep. Police said the two children were rescued.

13 mins ago

Top stories

Kenya’s Wealthy Embrace Green Investments, Knight Frank Survey Shows

NAIROBI, Kenya May 1 – A new survey by Knight Frank’s annual report for 2024 has revealed that over 90% of Kenya’s affluent demographic...

30 mins ago

Kenya

(VIDEO) Aerial footage of Mai Mahiu flash flood disaster

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s Flood Crisis: Government Urged to Hold Accountable Those Who Failed to Act

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – Kenya is in the grips of a devastating flood crisis that has claimed the lives of more than 140...

16 hours ago

County News

Lamu East Resident petition Parliament to help in community land return

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 30- Lamu East residents have petitioned Parliament over the 39,927 hectares that they claimed was irregularly possessed by the government. In...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula approves ouster motion against CS Linturi

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 30-The noose around Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has tightened after National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula approved the special notice of...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Move out of risk-prone areas, cabinet orders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – President William Samoei Ruto this morning convened a Special Cabinet meeting to deliberate on additional measures required to mitigate...

18 hours ago

County News

Wa Iria freed on Sh10mn cash bail in Murang’a County freaud charges

Wa Iria, along with his co-accused David Maina Njeri and Solomon Mutura Kimani, appeared before Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzioki at the Milimani Law Courts...

19 hours ago