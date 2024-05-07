Kenya Railways resumes commuter train services in select routes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – The Kenya Railways has announced the resumption of commuter train services in four routes that had halted operations due to floods.

In a statement, the corporation stated that the four routes which include Embakasi village, Lukenya, The SGR Link train and Syokimau will resume operations on Tuesday.

However, it indicated that services for Limuru and Ruiru remain suspended due to the ongoing track repairs.

“We are pleased to inform the public that commuter train services will resume tomorrow, 7th May 2024, on the following routes: Embakasi village, Lukenya, The SGR Link train and Syokimau,” it pointed out.

“Please note that the commuter services for Limuru nd Ruiru remain suspended due to ongoing track repair works on those lanes.”

Kenya Railways assured that it is working to restore normalcy in the remaining route and has further warned that commuter train services are a subject to change at short notice depending on weather conditions and safety considerations.

“We wish to advice the public that commuter train services are subject to change at short notices, depending on weather conditions and other safety considerations. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to restore normalcy,” it stated

