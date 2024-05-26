Kenya Power Announces Scheduled Power Outages in Five Counties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Kenya Power and Lighting Company has announced that five counties—Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi, Uasin Gishu, and Kisii—will experience power outages on Sunday, May 26, 2024. These interruptions are scheduled to facilitate essential network maintenance.

“The listed areas will be affected by planned power interruptions on May 26, 2024. The interruption is part of network maintenance,” stated Kenya Power.

In Nairobi, parts of the Westlands area, including School Lane, parts of Karuna Road, Westlands Primary School, BOA, Safaricom Headquarters, Waiyaki Way, Fenesi Gardens, Krystone Apartments, ACK St. Marks Church, School Groove, Lions Place, Brookside Groove, part of Muguga Green, and parts of Manyani Road, will be affected by the scheduled power interruptions.

In Uasin Gishu, areas around Sinendet Centre, including Sakam Quarry, Lower Kipkaren Centre, Upper Kipkaren, Nyengeilel Secondary School, Nyengeilel Centre, Murugusi Dispensary, Murugusi Centre, Musembe Market, Chepsaita, Magut Center, Ngayu Centre, Psorungai, and Lumakanda Centre, will experience a blackout from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

In Kisii County, the affected areas will include Embonga Hotel, Kisii East Garage, CITAM Church, Senti, Marshpark Hotel, Bosongo Hospital, Kisii Junction Hotel, and Mwenzangu Building.

In Mombasa, the scheduled power outages will affect Ganjoni, CMC, Jawabe Hotel, Mombasa Sports, Nairobi Women Hospital, part of Moi Avenue, Mbaraki, Bamburi Cement, Likoni Mall, Likoni Naivas, Boss Freight, Aga Khan Academy, Mama Ngina Waterfront, Ndoho Market, and Mbaraki Sports Club.

In Kilifi, the power interruptions will impact parts of Kanamai Majengo, Tropical Sea Life, Dada Millers, Bestline EPZ, Mwatundo, Rise and Shine, Kwa Radar, Kwa Madzayo, Africa Fuels, Coast Apparel, Jodari Millers, Nyati, Mtwapa Market, Mtwapa Gardens, Four Farm, Amor Coco, Bamba Water, and Mtepeni Makruh.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan accordingly. Kenya Power assures its customers that the maintenance work is necessary to ensure a reliable power supply in the future.

