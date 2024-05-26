Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
A file photo showing power engineers at work.

Top stories

Kenya Power Announces Scheduled Power Outages in Five Counties

“The listed areas will be affected by planned power interruptions on May 26, 2024. The interruption is part of network maintenance,” stated Kenya Power.

In Nairobi, parts of the Westlands area, including School Lane, parts of Karuna Road, Westlands Primary School, BOA, Safaricom Headquarters, Waiyaki Way, Fenesi Gardens, Krystone Apartments, ACK St. Marks Church, School Groove, Lions Place, Brookside Groove, part of Muguga Green, and parts of Manyani Road, will be affected by the scheduled power interruptions.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Kenya Power and Lighting Company has announced that five counties—Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi, Uasin Gishu, and Kisii—will experience power outages on Sunday, May 26, 2024. These interruptions are scheduled to facilitate essential network maintenance.

“The listed areas will be affected by planned power interruptions on May 26, 2024. The interruption is part of network maintenance,” stated Kenya Power.

In Nairobi, parts of the Westlands area, including School Lane, parts of Karuna Road, Westlands Primary School, BOA, Safaricom Headquarters, Waiyaki Way, Fenesi Gardens, Krystone Apartments, ACK St. Marks Church, School Groove, Lions Place, Brookside Groove, part of Muguga Green, and parts of Manyani Road, will be affected by the scheduled power interruptions.

In Uasin Gishu, areas around Sinendet Centre, including Sakam Quarry, Lower Kipkaren Centre, Upper Kipkaren, Nyengeilel Secondary School, Nyengeilel Centre, Murugusi Dispensary, Murugusi Centre, Musembe Market, Chepsaita, Magut Center, Ngayu Centre, Psorungai, and Lumakanda Centre, will experience a blackout from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

In Kisii County, the affected areas will include Embonga Hotel, Kisii East Garage, CITAM Church, Senti, Marshpark Hotel, Bosongo Hospital, Kisii Junction Hotel, and Mwenzangu Building.

In Mombasa, the scheduled power outages will affect Ganjoni, CMC, Jawabe Hotel, Mombasa Sports, Nairobi Women Hospital, part of Moi Avenue, Mbaraki, Bamburi Cement, Likoni Mall, Likoni Naivas, Boss Freight, Aga Khan Academy, Mama Ngina Waterfront, Ndoho Market, and Mbaraki Sports Club.

In Kilifi, the power interruptions will impact parts of Kanamai Majengo, Tropical Sea Life, Dada Millers, Bestline EPZ, Mwatundo, Rise and Shine, Kwa Radar, Kwa Madzayo, Africa Fuels, Coast Apparel, Jodari Millers, Nyati, Mtwapa Market, Mtwapa Gardens, Four Farm, Amor Coco, Bamba Water, and Mtepeni Makruh.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan accordingly. Kenya Power assures its customers that the maintenance work is necessary to ensure a reliable power supply in the future.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Kenya MPs begin probe on conduct of British Troops training in Kenya this week

The inquiry will assess BATUK’s operational integrity, including safety protocols, compliance with legal requirements, and adherence to established military standards.

2 hours ago

World

Namibia lauds education access for marginalized groups on Africa day

WINDHOEK, May 26 (Xinhua) — Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba said on Saturday that the country is making progress in expanding access to education and...

2 hours ago

World

Elon Musk opposes U.S. tariffs on Chinese EVs

Tesla broke ground on a mega factory in Shanghai on Thursday to manufacture its energy-storage batteries, Megapacks, a project hailed by the company as...

2 hours ago

Africa

WFP implements anticipatory action to mitigate impact of floods in Somalia

MOGADISHU, May 26 (Xinhua) — The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) said it, along with its partners, has successfully implemented the second anticipatory...

2 hours ago

Africa

Africa Day celebration calls for realization of AU’s founding aspirations

Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the AU Commission, in his message on the occasion of this year's Africa Day celebration, said since the formation...

2 hours ago

Africa

South Africa welcomes ICJ’s order for Israel to stop military operations in Gaza

The ICJ's order came as South Africa requested the court on May 10 to deliver a ruling on the modification and the indication of...

2 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto back from US where he sealed multi-billion investments for Kenya

It was not immediately clear why Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was not at the airport to welcome his boss.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Embu to petition against Muguka ban in Mombasa, Kilifi

Traders and farmers expressed concern they stand to lose their livelihoods if the decision is not rescinded.

21 hours ago