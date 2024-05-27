Kenya Power announces disruption of prepaid token vending system

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27- Kenya Power has announced a disruption of its prepaid token vending system next Sunday.

According to a statement from the company, the disruption will be due to a systems upgrade that will be undertaken during that period.

The company indicated that the interruption will last from 10pm to Monday 10pm.

“During this 24-hour period, customers will be unable to purchase electricity tokens from all vending points, including Kenya Power offices, M-PESA Paybill number 888880, Airtel Money, and banking channels,” Kenya Power stated.

The power company urged customers to buy enough tokens in advance.

About The Author