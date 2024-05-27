Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Power announces disruption of prepaid token vending system

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27- Kenya Power has announced a disruption of its prepaid token vending system next Sunday.

According to a statement from the company, the disruption will be due to a systems upgrade that will be undertaken during that period.

The company indicated that the interruption will last from 10pm to Monday 10pm.

“During this 24-hour period, customers will be unable to purchase electricity tokens from all vending points, including Kenya Power offices, M-PESA Paybill number 888880, Airtel Money, and banking channels,” Kenya Power stated.

The power company urged customers to buy enough tokens in advance.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

SNDBX Announces Game-Changing Global Expansion Plans

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – In a significant move towards global expansion, SNDBXInternational has unveiled strategic partnerships with an American company, Venture Lift Africa...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Doctors at Mbagathi Hospital perform the First Reconstructive Plastic Surgery

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – The Mbagathi level 5 Hospital has recorded another historic milestone after conducting its first-ever complex reconstructive plastic surgery. A...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyatta leading AU election observer mission in SA ahead of next week’s polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta is in South Africa to lead the African Union Election Observer Mission (AUEOM) ahead of...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Why Kenya’s non-Nato ally status is crucial for regional security

Kenya’s designation as a major non-North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) ally by the US elevates its role in regional and international security at a...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto lauds Kenya-US relations

US, May 24 – President William Ruto has said the State Visit to the United States of America has reinforced the enduring friendship, solidarity...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

US names Kenya major ally as Russian influence grows in Africa

US President Joe Biden has named Kenya as a major non-Nato ally, making it the first sub-Saharan African country to receive that designation. Biden...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Infighting between Orengo, Oduol rears head again as they seek Senate intervention

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Party politics have continued to draw a dagger between Siaya Governor James Orengo and his Deputy William Oduol with...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Fistula survivors in Kisii celebrate journey to recovery as world marks obstetric fistula day

KISII, Kenya, May 24 – As the world marked obstetric fistula day whose theme was ‘ overcoming barriers to provide more treatment,’ obstetric fistula...

3 days ago