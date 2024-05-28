Kenya pledges enhanced menstrual health as world marks Menstrual Hygiene Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, May 28 – Kenya has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing menstrual health and hygiene nationwide as the world commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day.

Observed annually on May 28, Menstrual Hygiene Day is dedicated to breaking taboos and raising awareness about the importance of good menstrual hygiene management (MHM).

The Principal Secretary at the State Department of Public Health and Professional Standards in the Ministry of Health, Mary Muthoni Muriuki said the government is dedicated to fostering an enabling environment where every woman and girl can manage menstruation with dignity and safety.

She noted that despite the gains made, challenges persist, necessitating sustained support.

“We have made significant strides in providing accurate information on menstruation and promoting affordable access to quality menstrual products and sanitation facilities,” said PS Muthoni.

“Sustainable menstrual waste management practices have been implemented through initiatives such as the ‘Epuka Uchafu Campaign.’”

PS Muthoni acknowledged that partnerships with non-governmental organizations like USAID, and UNICEF have supported county-level implementation of the MHM policy calling for more support.

“We issue a call to action to organizations and implementers to support county-level implementation of the MHM Policy and advocate for its full implementation by the National Government,” Muthoni emphasized.

“Opportunities for partnership and collaboration abound, aimed at strengthening the market base for MHM products and services,” she continued.

She added that this year’s theme, “Making Kenya Period-Friendly,” underscores the importance of ensuring every woman and girl can manage menstruation with dignity and safety.

Kenya launched its Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) Policy in May 2020, integrating MHM into various government initiatives.

Research conducted in 2016 by the Ministry of Health highlights significant challenges faced by Kenyan girls and women regarding menstrual health and hygiene.

Key findings include limited access to menstrual hygiene products, which has been associated with risky sexual behavior and hindered education, particularly due to poor Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) conditions in schools.

