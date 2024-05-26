Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Top stories

Kenya MPs begin probe on conduct of British Troops training in Kenya this week

The inquiry will assess BATUK’s operational integrity, including safety protocols, compliance with legal requirements, and adherence to established military standards.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 26 – The National Assembly Committee on Defence and Foreign Relations is set to commence an inquiry into the conduct of the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (BATUK) this week.

The inquiry follows allegations of corruption, fraud, discrimination, and abuse of power within BATUK, including mistreatment, torture, unlawful detention, killings, and other violations of internationally recognized human rights standards.

According to a schedule released by the Clerk of the National Assembly, the Committee, chaired by Nelson Koech (Belgut), will hold public hearings in Laikipia and Samburu Counties from May 28, 2024, to May 30, 2024.

On May 28, 2024, the Committee will meet with members of the public in Laikipia East at Jua Kali Centre and in Nanyuki Town at Nanyuki Social Hall. On May 29, 2024, legislators will receive submissions from residents in Archers Post at Archers Post Chief’s Camp. The hearings will conclude on May 30, 2024, with sessions in Doldol and Kiwanja Ndege Centre in Samburu County.

The inquiry will assess BATUK’s operational integrity, including safety protocols, compliance with legal requirements, and adherence to established military standards. The Committee, acting within its constitutional mandate to exercise oversight over state organs, will explore these issues throughout BATUK’s history in Kenya.

Members of the Committee have encouraged Kenyans to attend and submit written or oral testimonies concerning BATUK’s operations. This inquiry was prompted by a petition from the Kenya National Human Rights Commission (KNHCR), which called on the National Assembly to hold the British army accountable for several cases of human rights abuses.

The KNHCR highlighted incidents of mistrust within the host community towards the British army, citing numerous unaddressed crimes, including murder, rape, maiming, and assault. One notable case is that of Agnes Wanjiru, who was murdered by a BATUK serviceman in 2012.

The case came to light in 2021, sparking outrage among Kenyans. Despite the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) taking over the investigations, this and other incidents have fueled perceptions of impunity and lack of accountability within BATUK.

According to information on the British High Commission in Kenya’s website, the UK currently has around 230 military personnel permanently based in Kenya, most of them at BATUK, with thousands more visiting annually for training exercises. Over the past two years, the British Army and the Kenyan Defence Forces have conducted five joint training exercises from BATUK, involving approximately 600 Kenyan troops and 4,500 British troops.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The National Assembly Committee’s inquiry aims to address these concerns and ensure accountability and transparency in BATUK’s operations in Kenya.

About The Author

LABAN WANAMBISI

Laban Wanambisi, is a journalist, who specializes in reporting Parliamentary and Political Affairs. He likes telling stories in a way that makes a difference in people’s lives and the world.

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Namibia lauds education access for marginalized groups on Africa day

WINDHOEK, May 26 (Xinhua) — Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba said on Saturday that the country is making progress in expanding access to education and...

5 mins ago

World

Elon Musk opposes U.S. tariffs on Chinese EVs

Tesla broke ground on a mega factory in Shanghai on Thursday to manufacture its energy-storage batteries, Megapacks, a project hailed by the company as...

10 mins ago

Africa

WFP implements anticipatory action to mitigate impact of floods in Somalia

MOGADISHU, May 26 (Xinhua) — The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) said it, along with its partners, has successfully implemented the second anticipatory...

12 mins ago

Africa

Africa Day celebration calls for realization of AU’s founding aspirations

Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the AU Commission, in his message on the occasion of this year's Africa Day celebration, said since the formation...

13 mins ago

Africa

South Africa welcomes ICJ’s order for Israel to stop military operations in Gaza

The ICJ's order came as South Africa requested the court on May 10 to deliver a ruling on the modification and the indication of...

16 mins ago

Top stories

President Ruto back from US where he sealed multi-billion investments for Kenya

It was not immediately clear why Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was not at the airport to welcome his boss.

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Embu to petition against Muguka ban in Mombasa, Kilifi

Traders and farmers expressed concern they stand to lose their livelihoods if the decision is not rescinded.

19 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Resources ramped up to build ‘Digital China’: China Daily

Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang said more efforts should be made to give full play to China's advantages in terms of its massive data scale and...

21 hours ago