Kenya MPs begin probe on conduct of British Troops training in Kenya this week

NAIROBI, Kenya May 26 – The National Assembly Committee on Defence and Foreign Relations is set to commence an inquiry into the conduct of the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (BATUK) this week.

The inquiry follows allegations of corruption, fraud, discrimination, and abuse of power within BATUK, including mistreatment, torture, unlawful detention, killings, and other violations of internationally recognized human rights standards.

According to a schedule released by the Clerk of the National Assembly, the Committee, chaired by Nelson Koech (Belgut), will hold public hearings in Laikipia and Samburu Counties from May 28, 2024, to May 30, 2024.

On May 28, 2024, the Committee will meet with members of the public in Laikipia East at Jua Kali Centre and in Nanyuki Town at Nanyuki Social Hall. On May 29, 2024, legislators will receive submissions from residents in Archers Post at Archers Post Chief’s Camp. The hearings will conclude on May 30, 2024, with sessions in Doldol and Kiwanja Ndege Centre in Samburu County.

The inquiry will assess BATUK’s operational integrity, including safety protocols, compliance with legal requirements, and adherence to established military standards. The Committee, acting within its constitutional mandate to exercise oversight over state organs, will explore these issues throughout BATUK’s history in Kenya.

Members of the Committee have encouraged Kenyans to attend and submit written or oral testimonies concerning BATUK’s operations. This inquiry was prompted by a petition from the Kenya National Human Rights Commission (KNHCR), which called on the National Assembly to hold the British army accountable for several cases of human rights abuses.

The KNHCR highlighted incidents of mistrust within the host community towards the British army, citing numerous unaddressed crimes, including murder, rape, maiming, and assault. One notable case is that of Agnes Wanjiru, who was murdered by a BATUK serviceman in 2012.

The case came to light in 2021, sparking outrage among Kenyans. Despite the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) taking over the investigations, this and other incidents have fueled perceptions of impunity and lack of accountability within BATUK.

According to information on the British High Commission in Kenya’s website, the UK currently has around 230 military personnel permanently based in Kenya, most of them at BATUK, with thousands more visiting annually for training exercises. Over the past two years, the British Army and the Kenyan Defence Forces have conducted five joint training exercises from BATUK, involving approximately 600 Kenyan troops and 4,500 British troops.

The National Assembly Committee’s inquiry aims to address these concerns and ensure accountability and transparency in BATUK’s operations in Kenya.

