Kenya forges ahead with China’s offer to aid construction of new MFA headquarters

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Friday hosted a technical team from China tasked to design new headquarters for the country’s Foreign Office following a commitment in 2021.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei termed the project which will see MFA move from the Old Treasury Buildings along Harambee Avenue as a key demonstration of diplomatic relations between Kenya and China.

“We are deeply grateful to the Government of the People’s Republic of China for its commitment to support the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the construction of our new headquarters,” he said.

“This initiative stands as a visible marker of 60 years of diplomatic relations between our two nations,” Sing’Oei observed.

The PS described Friday’s meeting as productive, confirming Kenya’s intent to forge ahead with the plan first announced in May 2021 when Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian gifted MFA two VVIP buses.

“It was a productive meeting with the technical team in charge of project design. Their expertise will be instrumental in ensuring the success of this important venture,” he said.

Shared history

Sing’Oei noted the new office complex, which is expected to enhance operational efficiency, will serve as a lasting symbol of Kenya-China relations.

“This headquarters will not only symbolize our shared history but also our future aspirations as partners in progress,” he stated.

When China first made the offer, Sing’Oei’s predecessor Amb Macharia Kamau said the Foreign Office was keen to ensure the completion of the project before the end of Amb Zhou’s tour of duty. Zhou arrived in Nairobi in August 2020.

“We, in this ministry, have special gratitude to the government of the People’s Republic of China for the generous grant towards the construction of a new ministry headquarters,” he said.

“I look forward to working with you to ensure the completion of this important project before the end of your tour of duty in Kenya.”

The new office complex will feature state-of-the-art facilities while providing additional space for MFA’s operations.

