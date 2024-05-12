Kenya eyes ripening avocado market in China

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 12 – Kenya’s avocado sector is seeking improved cooperation with China in food safety to expand exports to the lucrative market.

Kenya is one of the leading avocado producers in Africa, and China is a huge market for Kenyan avocado farmers and exporters.

But many have failed to meet the strict food safety standards set by Chinese importers, and this has been a major hurdle for expanding Kenyan avocado exports to China, Muthomi Ernest, CEO of the Avocado Society of Kenya, said at the 4th International Africa Avocado Congress in Kenya’s capital Nairobi.

The society is seeking partnerships with stakeholders in China to set up better fumigation and cooling centers in Kenya to boost exports, Ernest said.

Such cooperation can help Kenya’s avocados become more competitive in the Chinese market, he said.

“I believe we can work together with them in ensuring that our avocado fruits meet their food safety standards and also help in reducing the cost of export to China,” he said.

The four-day event, which runs through Friday, has attracted more than 100 exhibitors, avocado growers, exporters and stakeholders from Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

Erick Nyansimora, commercial and supply chain manager of Keitt Exporters, believes the new plans will be a key remedy in boosting avocado trade between the two countries.

“As avocado exporters to the Chinese market, we must adhere to Chinese food fumigation processes, which is essential for us. We are more eager to work with China to enhance the quality of food products we export. Hence, this will help open up the markets to our farmers,” Nyansimora said.

With China’s expanding middle class and increasing consumer demand for healthy and exotic foods, the world’s second-largest economy offers immense opportunities for Kenyan exporters.

Kenya’s agricultural state agencies should work with their Chinese counterparts to ensure that the avocados exported to China meet the safety standards, Nyansimora said. And by doing so, Kenyan avocado farmers will make more profits.

Jonathon Kipruto, assistant general manager of agricultural company Kakuzi, said despite the European Union being the biggest market for Kenya’s avocado exports, China is a huge untapped market.

Last year, Kakuzi exported one container of avocados to China. This year, the company is eyeing export of 20 containers, Kipruto said. “We are working with all government agencies to expand our market in China.”

The writer is a freelance journalist for China Daily.

