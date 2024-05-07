Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Airways manager detained in Kinshasa freed

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – The Kenya Airways manager in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), who was detained in Kinshasa over missing customs documentation on “valuable” cargo has been released.

According to the Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei, Lydia Mbotela was released on Monday by authorities in Kinshasa.

Sing’oei attributed the successful release to the joint negotiation effort conducted by the the Military Attache, the FRO and the charge d’ affaires.

“Deeply greatful to inform that Lydia Mbotela, KQ manager in DRC has just been released by the authorities in Kinshasa. I commend the team at our Mission: Our military Attache, the FRO and the charge d’ affaires, for this incredible work of negotiating our compatriot’s release,” he stated on X.

Mbotela was among the two KQ employees who were detained for two weeks by the DRC military Intelligence over the alleged cargo that was to be transported on a KQ flight on April 12. 

On April 26, The airline’s Group Managing Director Allan Kilavuka said that the Militaire des Activities Anti Patrie (DEMIAP) confiscated the phones of its staff and denied access to them.

However, Kilavuka explained that the said cargo was not uplifted or accepted by KQ due to incomplete documentation asserting that duo was illegally detained.

To protest the move, Kenya Airways, suspended its flights to Kinshasa pointing out that the detaining of the two employees made it difficult for the airline to supervise its operations in Kinshasa.

“This includes customer service, ground handling, cargo activities and generally ensuring safe, secure and efficient operations,” Kilavuka stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

KEN MUTHOMI

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Moyale detectives recover bhang concealed in sacks of beans

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – Detectives based at Moyale Sub County on Tuesday recovered narcotic drugs concealed in sacks of beans that were destined...

7 mins ago

DIPLOMACY

KQ to resume Kinshasa flights tomorrow after release of detained staff

The National carrier announced Monday that the decision follows the “unconditional’ release of two of its employees who had been in detention since April...

10 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Businessman James Wanjohi presents himself to DCI

Wanjohi jetted back in the country after a business trip and recorded a statement after going through files of complainants.

13 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Pinewood Beach Resort Moves To Court of Appeal To Challenge Links To English Point Marina Case

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – The legal tussle pitting Itco Investments Limited (ITCO) and the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) has been escalated to the...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NCPB MD Kimote suspended over fake fertilizer scandal

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – The National Cereals and Produce Board has suspended Joseph Kimote as MD and replaced him with Samuel Karogo in an...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KUSCCO board fired for failing to steer union effectively

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – The Kenya Union of Savings and Credit Co-operatives (KUSCCO) board of directors has been dismissed over failure to steer the union...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to support all families affected by floods

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – The government will support all families affected by floods  in various parts of the country, President William Ruto has...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

45,000 passports ready for collection

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – The government has announced that 45000, more passports that are the last batch of the 700,000 passport backlog, are now out and are ready...

20 hours ago