KEMSA Undergoes Major Transformation Under New Leadership

NAIROBI, Kenya May 8 – The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has embarked on a remarkable transformation journey, characterized by a new strategy aimed at enhancing efficiency and effectiveness in service delivery.

Spearheaded by Chief Executive Officer Dr. Andrew Mulwa, this initiative marks a significant shift towards ensuring affordable and reliable healthcare for all Kenyans.\

Core pillars of the new turnaround strategy, include bulk purchasing to capitalize on economies of scale and provide optimal value for citizens.

“Our focus is on enhanced forecasting and quantification in collaboration with stakeholders, including counties and the Ministry of Health, to ensure stock availability of essential health products (HPTs) above 95%,” Dr. Mulwa stated.

In line with the strategy, KEMSA aims to leverage procurement by increasing purchases from local manufacturers and exploring contract manufacturing through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs).

Dr. Mulwa stresses the need for robust governance structures, optimum emergency preparedness, and risk management to uphold transparency and integrity in procurement processes.

And to adapt to the changing times, KEMSA is prioritizing technology integration, including the implementation of an Integrated Logistics Management Information System (iLMIS) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) for enhanced visibility and efficiency in procurement. An unidentified official verifies stock at KEMSA stores.

“The Integration of an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system has helped streamline KEMSA’s core business processes on Procurement , Warehousing, Human Resources, Finance, Sales and Distribution,” Dr. Mulwa added.

To adapt swiftly to market changes, KEMSA is transitioning from two-year framework contracts to annual fixed quantity contracts and implementing a lotting system to prevent monopolization and promote supplier diversity.

Dr. Mulwa also underscored the importance of staff development, with a focus on training programs to enhance skills and morale.

“We are committed to establishing KEMSA as a center of excellence in Kenya and beyond, ensuring that every Kenyan has access to quality healthcare,” Dr. Mulwa concluded.

With these strategic initiatives in place, KEMSA is poised to significantly contribute to the realization of affordable and reliable healthcare services for all Kenyans.

