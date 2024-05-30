KDF restricts use of military assets by politicians

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30-The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) will no longer permit politicians to use military assets, including helicopters, for their political activities.

Defense Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale announced the new policy, emphasizing that KDF resources are strictly for military purposes.

Speaking on the JK Live Show on Citizen TV Wednesday, CS Duale stated that the move is meant to ensure KDF assets are used exclusively for military operations.

“We now have a policy in the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF): we are not going to carry politicians. We will not, at all!” he declared.

Duale explained that KDF helicopters and other assets are designated for specific military functions, such as safeguarding the country, transporting troops, and conducting security operations.

He stressed that the new policy will apply to all KDF assets.

Duale said that he’ll only use the military assets while carrying out official military duties in his capacity as Defence CS.

He noted that his Interior counterpart, Kithure Kindiki, is also authorized to use KDF helicopters when visiting volatile regions of the country, such as the North Rift, that has been plagued by insecurity.

“When I am going for an operation, I will use the military assets,, even my colleague, Minister of Interior Kithure Kindiki, If he’s going to Boni, to the North Rift, if he is going to a place that is not secure, that is part of our operational area, the Minister for Interior will also use our assets or the police assets,” he added.

This announcement follows growing public concern over the use of military assets by politicians without a clear policy.

