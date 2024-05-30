Connect with us

The Bell Huey II helicopters valued at $106 million were handed over to the Kenya Air Force in the presence of the Chief of Defence Forces Samson Mwathethe by American Ambassador Robert Godec in Nanyuki/COURTESY

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF probe team working with US-based manufacturer of chopper that killed CDF Ogolla

Defense CS Duale stated that a “detailed” investigation report into the helicopter crash will be made public upon the conclusion of the probe.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has disclosed that investigative teams are working with aircraft manufacturer Bell Textron Inc. to determine the cause of the helicopter crash that claimed the life of former Chief of Defence Forces Francis Ogolla and nine others.

The Bell Huey II aircraft, donated by the United States to Kenya in November 2016, crashed shortly after taking off in Elgeyo Marakwet’s Keben area in April under unclear circumstances.

The aircraft is manufactured by Bell Textron Aerospace, a subsidiary of Textron, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, United States.

Speaking during Citizen TV’s JKLive Show on Wednesday, Duale revealed that a multi-agency team, led by the Kenya Air Force, is working round the clock to find answers on the circumstances of the crash that robbed the country of its top general.

“Our investigations and inquiry are ongoing, done by a very competent team of Airforce and other officers from other services. We are engaging and have upscaled that up to the manufacturer Bell, of the U.S because they also have an interest,” Duale said.

The Defense CS stated that a “detailed” investigation report into the helicopter crash will be made public upon the conclusion of the probe.

He did not specify a timeline for the investigation but noted that parts of the crashed helicopter had been shipped to the US for further analysis.

“Our teams are now in the US with all the parts. Once all the information is collated and a recommendation is given to us, we will inform the country whether it was mechanical or anything else,” Duale added.

“The defense council will receive it [crash report] and the commander in chief will receive and the Kenyan taxpayers who fund our military heavily will have an answer and the family and friends of General Ogolla the officers and service men.”

Duale added that a helicopter from the same manufacturer was involved in a crash that killed the Iranian president and others.

The Defense CS disclosed that he had used the ill-fated chopper more than 15 times, and it had also been used to ferry CS Kindiki and Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome on many occasions.

The senior security officials primarily used the helicopter for travel to operational areas.

 “It is a very unique machine that can even fly at night.  It is an operational logistic helicopter that our troops use in very difficult terrain and insecure areas,” he said.

The Defense CS dismissed claims that the crash might have been due to the helicopter’s age, arguing that the condition of equipment depends more on proper servicing and spare parts.

 He emphasized that the KDF has highly qualified personnel responsible for maintaining their air assets.

“We have a very robust men and women are the Kenya Air Force, the way we have at our artillery the way we have at our Infantry School, whose day today work is to make sure that our equipment-all sorts of equipment, light, heavy mechanized are serviced and up-to-date,”

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

