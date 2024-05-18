Connect with us

The first phase of the project will see the construction 952 housing units at the 3KR military camp in Nakuru county

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF housing project: Govt to deliver 952 units in first phase

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said that providing quality housing to the country's service members will play a critical role in boosting the morale of the KDF officers as they safeguard the country.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 — The government has rolled out an ambitious housing initiative for the military under a Private Public Partnership (PPP) scheme to cater to the welfare of Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) personnel.

The first phase of the project will see the construction 952 housing units at the 3KR military camp in Nakuru county.

Speaking Saturday during the launch, Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said that providing quality housing to the country’s service members will play a critical role in boosting the morale of the KDF officers as they safeguard the country.

“Modern housing facilities ensure that our personnel can focus wholeheartedly on their duties, knowing that their families are well-cared for and residing in safe, comfortable environments,” CS Duale said when he led top-ranking officials including Chief of Defense Forces General Charles Kahariri, in the groundbreaking ceremony for the project.

He said the government will construct 3,069 housing units across five regions where KDF personnel are stationed.

They include 952 units in Lanet, Gilgil (697), Nanyuki (788), Mariakani (152), and Nairobi (500).

Catering for military families

Duale said 980 units are tailored as married quarters, recognizing the importance of accommodating military families in their planning.

Beyond housing, the Defense CS said the project underscores the government’s commitment to modernizing the entire KDF.

“We recognize that equipping our troops with the latest technology and resources is essential for national security and defense,” he said.

In addition to the housing developments, the government is equipping KDF with state-of-the-art equipment to ensure they are well-prepared to tackle contemporary threats and challenges, Duale said.

He added that the government is equally committed to providing access to high-quality healthcare and education for KDF families.

“By ensuring that their children have access to the best schools and that medical care is readily available, we are not only supporting our service members but also investing in the future of our nation,” Duale added.

