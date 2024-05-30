Connect with us

Defence CS Aden Duale.

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF assessing air assets amid safety concerns: CS Duale

The latest aircraft crash involved the Bell Huey II helicopter in April this year, which claimed the life of former Chief of Defense Forces Francis Ogolla and nine others.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30-The Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) has initiated an assessment of its air assets following a series of military aircraft crashes over the past two years.

This move comes in response to mounting safety concerns.

Defense Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said Wednesday that the crash served as a “wake-up call” for the government, emphasizing that the assessment aims to address current safety gaps within the KDF.

The assessment will be spearheaded by the Kenya Air Force commander.

“We are re-looking at all our assets going  forward, the frequency of incidents in the last 2 years was a bit very high and that’s why at the defence headquarters we have tasked the Air Force Commander to do for us an evaluation of all our air assets,” CS Duale said when he appeared on Citizen TV’s JKLive Show.

“So that when that one[evaluation]is done, then we know to do. Whether we need to buy more helicopters, what do we do about servicing and what do we need do about training of our pilots.”

CS Duale’s revelation comes after at least five KDF choppers have been involved in accidents since 2021.

On November 20, 2023, a KDF logistics helicopter on a relief food supply mission, crashed during take-off in Wajir’s Buna area.

Footage circulated online showed the chopper crashing moments after takeoff.

The incident came following another chopper incident the same month in Kisamis area, Kajiado West.

Another KDF helicopter struck a power cable while route to Nairobi.

The incident came two months after another KDF helicopter crashed in Baringo’s Chemolingot area.

During the July 20 incident, a KAF helicopter crashed while lifting off for a flight back to Nairobi.

KDF said in a brief statement that the utility helicopter was hit a tree while taking off at Chemolingot Stadium adding all on board disembarked safely.

The chopper was government officials accompanying CS Duale on a security tour of the volatile area.

In June 2021, a military chopper on a routine training mission crashed in Kajiado, resulting in the loss of at least 10 Kenya Defence Forces soldiers.

 Prior to the crash, the helicopter circled for over 20 minutes as those aboard attempted to evacuate.

