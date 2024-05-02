Kahariri named CDF succeeding Gen Ogolla, Omenda takes up Vice CDF slot

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 — President William Ruto has named Charles Kahariri Kenya’s Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) after promoting him to the rank of General.

Kahariri who held the rank of Lt Gen succeeds Gen Franci Ogolla who died in a helicopter crash on April 18. He served as Vice CDF under Gen Ogolla.

President Willian Ruto confers Lieutenant-General Charles Kahariri new rank assisted by Gen Francis Ogolla/FILE/PCS

In appointments made of the advice of the Defence Council, President Ruto also named Air Force Commander John Omenda Vice CDF promoting him from the rank of Maj Gen to Lt Gen.

Ruto named Maj Gen Fatuma Ahmed the Air Force Commander, becoming the first women in the country’s history to head the Air Force.

President Ruto also named Maj Gen Paul Otieno Navy Commander and moved Maj Gen Njoroge Ng’ang’a to the National Defence University as Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration and Finance).

He appointed Brig Samuel Kosgei Deputy Air Force Commander and moved Brig Peter Githinji to the National Defence College as Senior Directing Staff (Air) after promoting him to the rank of Maj Gen.

About The Author