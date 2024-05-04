JSC lists Muteti, 10 magistrates among 20 recommended for judge slots

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 — Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has transmitted 20 names to President William Ruto for appointment as High Court Judges.

The list includes Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Alexander Muteti. Nairobi-based Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi is among 10 magistrates in the list.

Chief Justice Martha Koome, Chairperson of the JSC, said the panel arrived at the list following interviews conducted between April 3 and May 3 this year.

”After lengthy deliberations and consideration of the constitutional imperatives of merit, gender, regional/ethnic balance and affirmative action, the Commission has recommended the under listed persons for appointment to the Office of Judge of the High Court of Kenya and submitted their names to His Excellency the President for appointment pursuant to Article 166 (1) (b) of the Constitution,” JSC said in a statement.

JSC noted it attracted 305 applications and shortlisted 100 candidates for review.

Others listed include Moses Otieno, Alice Bett Soi, Benjamin Musyoki, John Tamar and Andrew Mwamuye.

JSC also listed Julius Kipkosgei Ng’arng’ar, Wendy Micheni, Emily Minded, Helene Namisi, Julius Nangea, Benjamin Njoroge, Caroline Kendagor, Stephen Mbungi and Linus Kassan.

Noel Onditi, Tabitha Waynoka, Rhoda Rutto and Joe Mkutu completed the list.

The transmittal comes at a time Judiciary is seeking to enhance service delivery with the recruitment of additional personnel.

President William Ruto had pledged, on January 20, to scale up the efficiency of the Judiciary through the appointment of extra judges in the appellate and high courts of Kenya.

He made the commitment during an inaugural Heads of Arms Summit attended by National Assembly and Senate Speakers as well as the Chief Justice.

