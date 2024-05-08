Jilted lover out to impeach me – CS Linturi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 – Beleaguered Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has wept before Members of Parliament as he claimed that the impeachment motion against him is a revenge ploy against him by his ex-wife Maryanne Keitany.

Linturi shed tears decrying that it was unfortunate that love dispute were now being used as a basis to edge him out of office, weeping for justice.

“Whatever I’ve gone through for a number of years and which is also manifesting itself here, is not anything I would want to wish any human being. It has been a long painful journey. When I thought I had gone through that kind of trauma,” he said.

His lead counsel Muthomi Thiankolu mentioned that some of the allegations against CS Linturi are based on love gone sour relationship with his ex-fiancé Keitany.

Thiankolu insisted that the impeachment motion is flimsy given that the threshold of evidence tabled against the Cabinet Secretary didn’t meet the specification in the constitution.

“There should be serious reasons not frivolous reasons, not reasons tied to unrequited love and affection, that warrant the belief he has committed a serious crime at the national law,”he stated.

The lead counsel said it was unfortunate that MP Wamboka was being used as a proxy by Keitany to avenge for the frosty relationship between them.

“Unfortunately, the evidence given is evidence that arises from personal cases about love and affection. It is a matter we must confront even though it is sad that a committee like this would have its time being spent on such a matter,” Thiankolu said.

“I represent a man who has been presented as an incorrigible, womaniser, criminal, fraudster, thug. I represent a man who, for the lack of a better word, is the dog that has been given a bad name,”he added.

Thiankolu poured cold water on evidence tabled against the Cabinet Secretary on gross misconduct saying majority of the issues have been canvassed and thrown out by the courts.

“The motion before you has three allegations, allegation number one relates to the Constitution, allegation no. 2 relates to alleged crimes at the national law which unfortunately the evidence given, is the evidence that arises from personal cases about love and affection,” he noted.

Thiankolu further alluded that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations probed allegations tabled by the mover of the motion against the CS and forwarded the files to the Director of Public Prosecutions who said they were closed.

CS Linturi insisted the fertilizer scandal was an occupational hazard adding that his Ministry has taken necessary steps to cushion farmers who were hoodwinked in buying fake fertilizer.

“So, members of this committee look at the matter, on the basis of evidence and the fact I am ready to defend myself,”

“I really know the pain that the number of farmers that interacted with the few bags of fertilizer. I really feel for them. And we’ve done I’ve done taken corrective measures,”he said.

