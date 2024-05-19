Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi delivers a speech at Tehran University on Student's Day, December 7, 2022

World

Iranian President Raisi involved in helicopter accident

The Interior Minister said rescuers were still trying to reach the site due to the difficult weather conditions.

Published

MAY 19 – A helicopter in a convoy carrying the Iranian president has been involved in an accident, state media is reporting.

State media says President Ebrahim Raisi was on board a helicopter that experienced a hard landing on Sunday.

The Interior Minister said rescuers were still trying to reach the site due to the difficult weather conditions.

According to local media, President Raisi was heading to the city of Tabriz, in the north west of Iran, after returning the border with Azerbaijan, where he opened the Qiz Qalasi and Khodaafarin dams.

Heavy fog is making the search difficult at the site where it is thought that the helicopter may have landed, according to a reporter with Fars news agency.

He said the visibility in the mountainous and wooded area was down to only about five meters.

The area is about 50km to the north of Tabriz.

Ahmad Alirezabeigi, Iranian MP for the city of Tabriz, has told reporters in Tehran that rescue workers have yet to find the location of the helicopter carrying the president.

The MP said the helicopter was also carrying Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He added that the other two helicopters in the convoy landed safely.

Footage has emerged on state television showing worshippers praying for the president’s health in the holy city of Mashhad.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

About The Author

BBC

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

US tells Israel it won’t join any retaliatory strikes on Iran

Apr 16 – The White House has warned Israel that the US will not participate in any retaliatory strikes on Iran, senior administration officials...

April 16, 2024

Top stories

Oil prices lower after Iran attack on Israel

Apr 16 – Oil prices fell significantly on Monday after Iran’s reprisal attack on Israel over the weekend. Brent crude – a key benchmark...

April 16, 2024

CHINA DAILY

China calls for peace after Iran’s strike against Israel – China Daily

There should be no more delays in implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2728 and the conflict must end now, a spokesperson for the ministry...

April 15, 2024

DIPLOMACY

Kenya terms Iran’s attack on Israel a threat to peace, urges ‘utmost restraint’

President William Ruto announced Kenya's position on the matter on Sunday evening as the United Nations warned the Middle East was "on the brink...

April 15, 2024

World

Top stories in the world today

JERUSALEM, April 14 (Xinhua) — A combined attack of dozens of ballistic missiles and hundreds of drones from Iran triggered air raid alerts across...

April 14, 2024

World

Iran launches aerial attack on Israel in major escalation

US President Joe Biden said "we helped Israel take down nearly all" of them.

April 14, 2024

World

Over 8,000 Afghan migrants forced to return from Pakistan, Iran

Officials from the border administrations in Nangarhar and Kandahar state that 676 families totalling 4,606 people were sent back to Afghanistan by force via...

October 26, 2023

World

UN official warns of global impact of geopolitical tensions

Contestation and competition among states is increasingly testing the boundaries set in the UN Charter.

October 21, 2023