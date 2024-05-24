Infighting between Orengo, Oduol rears head again as they seek Senate intervention

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Party politics have continued to draw a dagger between Siaya Governor James Orengo and his Deputy William Oduol with the infightings forwarded to the Senate yet again.

This coming months after the Deputy Governor got back in office following the dismissal by the Senate of the impeachment motion in July last year.

Orengo and Oduol appeared before the Senate Devolution Committee after the latter filed a petition accusing the governor of refusing to accept him back in office.

The Siaya Governor told Senators that Oduol’s defiance to ODM principles has resulted in the frosty relationship as he accused him of failing to adhere to the spirit of collective responsibility.

Orengo intimated that Party Leader Raila Odinga had warned him against pairing with Oduol in the 2022 general elections but he ignored the advice which now haunts him.

“I regret ignoring the advice given to me by ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga and Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga against choosing Oduol as my running mate during the 2022 general election,” he said.

“I experienced the consequences just after election for the short time I left him to be in charge of the county as I pursued Raila’s Presidential election petition,” Orengo added.

Making submissions before the committee chaired by Wajir Senator Sheikh Abbass, Orengo denied allegations that Oduol had been denied access to his office.

The Governor pointed out told that Oduol enjoys ample security therefore it would beat logic that goons were used to kick him out of office.

“Oduol has got an executive office which cannot be equated to even my own or even this committee room that we are using today, I at one point even suggested to allocate him an alternative office since he operates in a hostile environment at the county headquarters but he declined,” said Orengo.

The Siaya Governor refuted claims that he had denied Oduol any roles in his government pointing out he had appointed him to be the chairperson of a cabinet subcommittee to look at the pending bills.

Orengo accused Oduol of intentionally deciding not to be attending cabinet meetings castigating assertions that County Executive Committee Members were under instructions not to work with him.

“I am ready to provide evidence to this committee that the Siaya Deputy Governor has been receiving all allowances that he has been entitled contrary to the allegations that he has not substantiated made here today,” said Orengo.

The Deputy Governor sought to have the Senate Devolution Committee visit Siaya County on a fact finding mission on all the issues he has raised that have affected the smooth running of county affairs.

Oduol told Senators his woes unfolded following the unsuccessful impeachment saying days after Senate decision the Governor using his security and goons physically ejected him from his office.

He reported the incident to Siaya County Criminal Investigation Officer.

The Deputy Governor sought to have the Senate direct the county government of Siaya include and involve him in all County Executive Committee meetings and the reinstate his utility car and County Security Officers attached to him.

“After the unsuccessful impeachment the Governor completely blocked me from any county activities, failed to delegate any duties to him, he completely refused to invite me to cabinet meetings as was the practice before and continues to withhold all the allowances and benefits including fuel for my official vehicle,” Oduol stated.

