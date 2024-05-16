India Sends Humanitarian Aid to Kenya Amid Catastrophic Floods

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MAY 16 – The Government of India on Tuesday dispatched 40 tonnes of relief supplies to support rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected regions of Kenya.

The consignment includes 22 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HA/DR) items such as tents, sleeping bags, blankets, power generation sets, ready-to-eat meals, basic sanitary utilities, and hygiene kits. Additionally, 18 tonnes of medical aid were provided, comprising essential life-saving drugs and surgical equipment for critical care and wound management.

A statement indicated that the donation also included baby food, water purification items, menstrual hygiene products, mosquito repellents, malaria and dengue diagnostic kits, anti-venom treatments, and various testing kits ready for deployment on the ground.

Indian High Commissioner to Kenya, Ms. Namgya Khampa, handed over the relief materials to Cabinet Secretary Peninah Malonza of the Ministry of East African Community and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development at the Embakasi military hangar.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the assistance signifies the strong and friendly relations with Kenya in the spirit of South-South cooperation and reflects India’s commitment to prioritize Africa.

“This is also in line with India’s philosophy of ‘World in One Family’ (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam) and our commitment to collective action in dealing with natural disasters under India’s vision of ‘Security and Growth for All in the Region’ (SAGAR) for the Indian Ocean Region,” he said. “Our thoughts and sympathies are with those affected by the devastating floods in Kenya. We stand in solidarity with the Government and people of Kenya.”

An earlier consignment of immediate relief materials was brought in by Indian Naval Ship Sumedha and handed over to the Government of Kenya at Mombasa Port on 10 May 2024.

Other officials present at the handover included Mercy Wanjau, Secretary to the Cabinet; Idris Salim Dakota, Principal Secretary of the State Department for Cabinet Affairs; and Mr. Harsama Kello, Principal Secretary of the State Department for Arid and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development.

The floods have devastated Kenya, affecting 38 out of 47 counties. An estimated 267 people have died, 188 have been injured, and over 280,000 have been displaced. This year, the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) estimated that 1.9 million people in the country are food insecure and in need of humanitarian assistance between February and March 2024.

