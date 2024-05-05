India At UN Reiterates Support for Two-State Solution For Palestinians to Live Freely

0 SHARES Share Tweet

May 5 – India has reiterated support for a Two-State solution where the people of Palestine can live freely in an independent country within secure borders, with due regard to the security needs of Israel, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj said.

In the UNGA meeting on Wednesday after the veto cast by a Permanent member of the Security Council on Palestine’s application for admission to the UN on April 18, Kamboj expressed hope that the membership of Palestine will be reconsidered in due course and that Palestine’s endeavor to become a member of the UN will receive support. On April 18, the US used its veto power to block a United Nations Security Council resolution on granting statehood to Palestine. In the vote of 12-1, the one being the US veto and two abstentions, the UNSC did not adopt a draft resolution that would have recommended the General Assembly to hold a vote with the broader UN membership to allow Palestine to join as a full UN Member State.

Kamboj said, “My leadership has repeatedly emphasized that only a Two-State solution, achieved through direct and meaningful negotiations between both sides on final status issues, will deliver enduring peace.”

“India is committed to supporting a Two-State solution where the Palestinian people are able to live freely in an independent country within secure borders, with due regard to the security needs of Israel. To arrive at a lasting solution, we urge all parties to foster conditions conducive to resuming direct peace negotiations at an early date,” she added.

She noted that the conflict in Gaza has been going on for over six months and the humanitarian crisis it has triggered has been increasing. She further said, “There is also the potential for growing instability in the region and beyond. In this context, we view the UNSC’s adoption of resolution 2728 last month as a positive step.”

Kamboj said, “While we have noted that Palestine’s application for membership at the UN was not approved by the Security Council because of the aforesaid veto. I would like to state here at the very outset that in keeping with India’s longstanding position, we hope that this would be reconsidered in due course and that Palestine’s endeavor to become a member of the UN will get endorsed.”

“We have also noted your intention to convene the plenary meeting of the tenth emergency special session of the General Assembly regarding this matter shortly. India will participate actively in this meeting,” she added.

Reiterating India’s position on the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Kamboj said that the conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to a large-scale loss of civilian lives, especially women and children, and a humanitarian crisis, which she termed “unacceptable.”

She emphasized that India has strongly condemned the deaths of civilians in the conflict and firmly believes that international law and international humanitarian law must be respected by everyone under all circumstances. She called Hamas’ terror attacks on Israel on October 7 “shocking” and stressed that they deserve “unequivocal condemnation.”

Ruchira Kamboj said, “Two, the terror attacks in Israel on 7 October were shocking, and they deserve our unequivocal condemnation. There can be no justification for terrorism and hostage-taking. India has a longstanding and uncompromising position against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and we demand the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.”

She called it important that humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza be scaled up immediately in order to avert a further deterioration in the situation. Kamboj said that India has provided humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine and will continue to provide assistance.

She said, “It is imperative that humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza be scaled up immediately in order to avert a further deterioration in the situation. We urge all parties to come together in this endeavor. We welcome the efforts of the UN and the international community in this regard. India has provided humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine and will continue to do so.”

