India and Norway Extend Health Partnership with 4th Phase of NIPI

May 5 – India’s Union Health Secretary, Apurva Chandra, and Norway’s Deputy Ambassador, Martine Aamdal Bottheim, have signed documents marking the commencement of the 4th phase of the Norway India Partnership Initiative (NIPI), extending cooperation in various health schemes.

Since its inception in 2006, NIPI has supported Indian states including Odisha, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and the UT of Jammu and Kashmir in enhancing maternal and child healthcare facilities. The initiative, a collaboration between the Governments of India and Norway, focuses on Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health, aligning with India’s National Health Policy (NHP) 2017 and Sustainable Development Goals.

NIPI Phase 3 aims to scale up proven best practices in aspirational districts, strengthen innovation development capacities in the public health system, and document and disseminate interventions. It continues to innovate, improve, and expand quality healthcare interventions at community and facility levels, in line with the NHP goals.

Established in 2006, NIPI strives to reduce Maternal, Newborn, and Child Mortality in India through sustainable efforts. The initiative supports India’s National Health Mission (NHM) by implementing scalable interventions in high-focus states such as Bihar, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

The success of the first two phases led to the continuation of the partnership in Phase 3, focusing on aspirational districts and establishing an innovation hub. Best practices in maternal and child health under NIPI and NHM will be shared globally for dissemination and learning.

