Ichung’wah hails Korogocho heroes for rescuing girl from floods

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 14 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has lauded the bravery and selflessness of six residents of Korogocho for their daring rescue mission to save a 14-year-old girl from being swept away by floods.

Michael Njehu, Haron Ng’anga, Benjamin Muoki, Chris Kamau, Antony Mwigai, and Dennis Mwangi risked their lives to save the girl, showcasing extraordinary courage and compassion in the face of adversity.

The heart-wrenching saga unfolded as the country grappled with the destruction caused by relentless floods.

Amidst the turmoil, a young girl found herself trapped behind a tree, her life hanging in the balance.

Despite the looming danger and the tragic loss of two brave souls in earlier rescue attempts, the Korogocho Six did not hesitate to spring into action.

Upon meeting the courageous rescuers, Ichung’wah expressed his admiration and gratitude, labeling them as true heroes.

“Mine was just to thank you for the selfless act,” Ichung’wah stated. Putting your lives at risk for someone else is quite commendable.”

The Majority Leader pledged to facilitate vocational training for the individuals in a significant move towards empowering them with essential life skills.

The initiative aims to equip them with the necessary tools to sustain themselves and progress in life.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The rescue operation, captured on video by Margaret Mwihaki, depicted the individuals’ harrowing journey to save a life.

Despite the perilous conditions and the frantic prayers of onlookers, the Korogocho six formed a single file and waded into the treacherous waters, determined to reach the stranded girl.

“We were not afraid,” one of the rescuers recounted. “We could hear the cries and prayers of our mothers, and the young girl’s life was at stake. We gathered courage to do what was necessary.”

Their strategic approach, as explained by another rescue team member, underscores their bravery and quick thinking amidst the chaos.

By forming a single file, they mitigated the risk of being swept away by the force of the water, showcasing both ingenuity and valor.

Margaret Mwihaki, who documented the rescue, admitted to trembling with fear as she recorded the perilous mission.

Despite her apprehension, she remained steadfast, determined to share the story of heroism with the nation.

About The Author