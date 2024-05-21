Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

I will never fight my brother, Gachagua says as he rallies Mt Kenya Leaders to unite

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21- Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has continued to push for unity among leaders in the Mt Kenya region stating that as a leader he will never fight his brother.

Speaking at a burial service of the late Julius Kano Ndumbi former principal of the Kianyaga High School in Gichugu, Kirinyaga, Gachagua urged the region’s leaders not to be influenced by other political factions to divide the Mountain.

“I made a decision as the senior most leader in this region to unite everybody irrespective of where you voted and that is the unity of purpose for this region.I Rigathi Gachagua will never fight my brother or my sister we have learnt our lessons on  divisions,” Gachagua stated.

He stressed his commitment to uniting leaders in the region even after his close allies alleged an internal plot within the ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition to undermine him.

“My people from the Mountain, our Unity is our strength. If we allow our votes to be divided, we shall only see the leadership of this country on Viusasa! Let us love each other, never take a knife to stab your own brother,” he said.

The deputy president stated that there are several attempts by people from other regions to create division in the Mountain highlighting the need to gear support for the One -man -one vote -one shilling campaign.

He said any leader from the region opposing the revenue sharing formula is a traitor stating that the proposed formula will ensure fair resource distribution.

“Other regions are not fighting. People want this region to fight for us to get lost but why I am happy today is that ordinary people from Mt Kenya are united. Since back in the days this region of ours has had a history of traitors and betrayers,” he stated urging leaders from the Mt. Kenya region to prioritize development over politics.

