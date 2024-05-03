Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

House Deputy Majority Whip Waqo to chair 11-member team on CS Linturi’s ouster

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 3 – Marsabit County Representative Naomi Waqo has been elected as the chairperson of the Select Committee probing the proposed dismissal from office of Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi.

The Commitee was formed on May 3, after 149 MPs supported a motion by Bumula MP Jack Wamboka to dismiss Linturi for gross misconduct, gross violation of the Constitution and committing a crime under national law.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula says the Committee must submit their findings by May 13.

The 11-member committee shall, within ten days, report to the Assembly whether it finds the allegations against the Cabinet Secretary to be substantiated.

Speaker Moses Wetangula said the special committee will be quasi-judicial, including the requirement of affording witnesses the opportunity to be heard in the examination of all the particulars of the investigations.

The impeachment motion sponsored by Bumula MP Jack Wamboka alleges that Linturi is guilty of gross misconduct, gross violation of the Constitution and committing a crime under national law.

If the Select Committee finds the allegations are substantiated, the National Assembly shall afford the Cabinet Secretary an opportunity to be heard.

If the Motion to adopt the report of the Select Committee obtains the support of the majority of the House membership, which is capped at 176 Members, and the Cabinet Secretary shall be regarded impeached from office.

The Speaker shall promptly deliver the resolution to the President who shall dismiss the Cabinet Secretary.

