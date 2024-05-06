Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kenya is among countries in East Africa worst hit by floods following heavy rains linked to El Nino.

Capital Health

Health Ministry Intensifies Efforts to Combat Disease Spread Amid Heavy Rains

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said the ministry has activated the National Public Health Emergency Operations Centre.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – The Ministry of Health Ministry remains vigilant in curbing disease spread during the heavy rainy season, focusing on high-risk counties nationwide.

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said the ministry has activated the National Public Health Emergency Operations Centre.

 “In response to the escalating crisis of heavy rainfall and flooding across Kenya, the Ministry of Health has swiftly initiated comprehensive measures to mitigate the dire health risks posed by the ongoing natural disaster,” she said during a visit to Tana Delta on Monday.

She said that the ministry has already identified several high-risk counties for potential malaria outbreaks and distributed over 5.9 million nets to protect 11 million people.

Multi-agency teams are providing Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene supplies in at-risk areas, while community health education efforts are being strengthened.

Disease surveillance and provision of essential health commodities are also prioritized. PS Muthoni stated that the ministry mapped out counties including Tana River, Kisumu, Nairobi, Garissa, Kilifi, Makueni, Mombasa, Lamu, Kwale, Kajiado, Machakos, and Busia as high-risk areas for potential disease outbreaks.

“Key measures include establishing a national task force, activating the National Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, and intensifying risk communication and community engagement efforts in collaboration with partners such as the Kenya Red Cross and AMREF,” she said.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

NCPB MD Kimote suspended over fake fertilizer scandal

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – The National Cereals and Produce Board has suspended Joseph Kimote as MD and replaced him with Samuel Karogo in an...

22 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KUSCCO board fired for failing to steer union effectively

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – The Kenya Union of Savings and Credit Co-operatives (KUSCCO) board of directors has been dismissed over failure to steer the union...

42 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to support all families affected by floods

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – The government will support all families affected by floods  in various parts of the country, President William Ruto has...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

45,000 passports ready for collection

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – The government has announced that 45000, more passports that are the last batch of the 700,000 passport backlog, are now out and are ready...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto announces Sh10,000 stipend for displaced households

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – President William Ruto says each of the 40,000 households displaced by the ongoing floods will receive a Sh10,000 stipend....

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Leaders opposing Raila’s bid for AUC job are selfish, afraid political careers will die – Makau Mutua

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Spokesperson Makau Mutua now says that any leader not supporting Raila Odinga’s bid for...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt sets aside Sh1bn for reconstruction of schools damaged by floods

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – The government has set aside Sh1 billion for the countrywide re-construction of schools damaged by floods. Speaking during a...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome directs Magistrates Courts to finalise all cases over 3yrs

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has directed  Magistrates’ Courts to conduct Rapid Results Initiatives to finalize all cases pending in court for...

4 hours ago