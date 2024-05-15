Harare hails Kenya’s move to exempt Zimbabweans from eTA fee

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 — Kenya has exempted Zimbabweans from the USD30 fee paid by foreigners seeking Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) to enter the country.

Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade confirmed the decision, saying Zimbabwean travelers to Kenya will apply for authorization on the digital platforms for identification without paying the fee.

“Members of the public are advised to take note of this development,” said Michael Chiwoneso Mukura, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, in a letter dated May 13.

The move comes four months after Kenya excluded Ethiopian travelers from paying the same fee in a decision announced on February 20.

President William Ruto announced Kenya’s transition to a “visa-free” arrangement on December 12, 2023, with the eTA requirement, applicable to all foreigners alike, taking effect on January 1, 2024.

The eTA protocol allows advanced identification and vetting.

The implementation of the new visa regime saw its first wave of foreign arrivals on January 5 at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Revised regulations

In support of this policy shift, the government amended the Citizen and Immigration Regulations, 2023.

A special Gazette notice issued by Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki replaced the term “visa” with “Electronic Travel Authorization.”

The Gazette notice outlined the requirement for travelers to apply for Electronic Travel Authorization through the electronic portal before embarking on their journey.

It also specified that carriers will not be permitted to board passengers without a valid eTA.

Any carrier or agent found contravening the regulation is liable to face an administrative penalty of USD10,000.

Before the introduction of the eTA system, citizens from 51 countries enjoyed visa-free entry to Kenya, while travelers from 155 other countries had to undergo a visa application process costing USD50.

