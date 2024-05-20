Connect with us

Kenya Airways plane taking off at JKIA/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Grounding of 787 Dreamliners caused flight scheduling disruptions – Kenya Airways

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – The national carrier, Kenya Airways says the main cause of disruptions in its flight scheduling is due to the unscheduled and extended grounding of two 787 Dreamliners.

A statement by the airline Communications Office indicated that the flight disruption which has led to unusually high levels of delays has also been impacted by the unavailability of flight crew for some regional flights.

KQ anticipates the network will normalise by tomorrow once the necessary engine and components.

Some of the mitigating measures the airline has put in place to mitigate the impact of flight disruptions include readjusting its network and communicating as proactively as possible to affected customers.

KQ says it is also speeding up the recovery of the grounded aircraft and downgrading some flights so as to minimise the disruptions.

