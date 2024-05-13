Grand Mullah slams proposal to add village elders to civil service

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 – Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has slammed the Kibwezi West Member of Parliament Mwengi Mutuse’s proposal to add village elders to the Civil Service, stressing that this will be unfair to the Kenyan taxpayers.

In his X account, Ahmednasir stressed that absorbing the 45,000 elders aged between 65 to 100 years as proposed by the Lawmaker, would waste public funds.

“Now someone wants to add 45,000 new employees to the civil service who will be btw 65 to 100 years old…in other words, taxpayers will be saddled with paying for the funeral expenses of all these aging elders…why is everyone scheming to scam the Kenyan taxpayer? Are we children of a lesser god?” he stated.

According to the MP, village elders offer services to the public and government for free which is contrary to the fair labor practices laws and they should be paid a monthly stipend of between 7000, to 12,445.

However, Ahmednasir has strongly opposed this move stressing that it will increase the burden on taxpayers.

Ahmednasir has further slammed the Senate’s proposals to give MCAs control over Ward Development funds, stressing that this is a “scam” to the Kenyan taxpayer.

