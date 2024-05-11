Connect with us

Deborah Kemuma Monari, nurse at KNH.

Capital Health

Govt urged to support nurses ahead of international nurses day

A 2014 study focusing on the public sector nursing workforce in Kenya suggests there were around 18,625 nurses deployed.

This number might be higher now due to potential workforce increase.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 11 – The government has been challenged to advance nurses’ rights, lessen their strain, and address understaffing issues for improved care as the world readies to commemorate International Nurses Day on Sunday.

Deborah Monari, who has been a nurse at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for two years, lamented the persistent challenges facing Kenya’s healthcare sector, including under-equipped facilities, overburdened staff, and inadequate infrastructure.

“Kenyan nurses are overworked, due to routine short staffing, particularly in public hospitals. This overwhelms us and leads to immense stress,” she said.

Monari, a leader within the Nguvu Collective, an international organization dedicated to empowering women leaders from marginalized communities, voiced worry about the prolonged hours nurses endure in hospitals due to their scarce numbers.

She recognized the strain it places on their mental health and well-being.

“Hospitals are, by nature, intense environments, and working under such tough conditions without a break can be excruciating. We spend a large amount of time with patients and rarely have time to unwind. It takes a toll on our physical and mental health,” she said.

While Deborah prioritizes teamwork to prevent burnout and endeavors to take personal breaks whenever feasible, she believes that nurses deserve improved work environments.

“Feelings of stagnation often set in as a result of doing repetitive tasks. It even leads us to question our career choice,” she said.

To navigate this challenge, Deborah revealed that she has enrolled in medical education courses to stay abreast of the latest advancements in nursing research and technology.

However, she noted that this may not be possible for everyone hence the need for the government’s intervention.

“A diversified strategy is required to address lingering issues on the whole and advance nurses’ rights across the nation. This can be achieved by hiring additional nurses and integrating nursing assistants in the workforce,” she said.

She also advocated for the accessibility of government-funded scholarship programs to aid nurses in pursuing advanced degrees in specialized fields.

In her view, the financial support for postgraduate studies and ongoing short courses will empower nurses to enhance their expertise, consequently elevating the quality of healthcare services throughout Kenya.

“There should be more support systems in place, such as free counseling services and wellness initiatives, to contribute to the well-being of nurses. The health of the nation’s nursing workforce is important and will undoubtedly contribute to a more efficient healthcare system,’ she said.

The theme for this year’s commemoration is “Our Nurses. Our Future. The economic power of care.”

It seeks to highlight the economic impact that nurses have on healthcare systems around the world.

