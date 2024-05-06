Connect with us

Cabinet Secretaries Susan Nakhumicha (Health) and Ezekiel Machogu (Education) unveiled a task force on May 6, 2024 to review medical education training in the country. /X.

Top stories

Govt unveils task force to review medical education training

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, May 06 – The government has launched a joint task force to evaluate the state of medical education and training in Kenya across public and private universities.

The task force was launched on Monday by Cabinet Secretaries Susan Nakhumicha (Health) and Ezekiel Machogu (Education).

Nakhumicha emphasized the task force’s role in providing vital insights to inform national policies and activities related to medical training.

“The task force, comprising experts from academia and industry, will assess the country’s training needs and capacity across public and private medical institutions, guiding policy decisions and necessary interventions for planning and quality assurance,” Nakhumicha stated.

She underscored the task force’s significance in addressing longstanding health and human resource challenges, including issues contributing to the ongoing doctors’ strike.

The Ministry of Education echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the task force’s focus on evaluating medical schools’ capacities and teaching hospitals utilized by Kenyan universities in terms of infrastructure, staffing, equipment, and workload.

Nakhumicha noted that the task force has a two-month timeline to complete its assessment and provide recommendations.

