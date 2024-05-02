Connect with us

Govt to support online learning in institutions

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 – President William Ruto has urged institutions of higher learning to adopt innovation and emerging technologies to enhance access to affordable education.

The President said the government is prepared to support universities offer online and virtual learning.

He said this would not only enrich the country’s human resources but also foster an inclusive knowledge society.

“We must continue striving to meet the ever-growing demand for higher education, focusing on elevating those at the bottom of the social and economic pyramid through access to quality education,” he said.

He noted that the implementation of a 100,000km fibre optic network project countrywide is proceeding well and will support online learning, e-commerce and digital jobs.

The President made the remarks during the charter award ceremony for Tangaza University and Management University of Africa at State House Nairobi.

President Ruto emphasised that institutions of higher learning play a crucial role in the country’s economic transformation.

“Today, we stand united under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, a bold initiative that leverages our human resources to spur rapid economic growth and enhance the productivity of our labour force,” he stated.

With the award of charters to the two private universities, he said, Kenya now has 64 chartered universities, solidifying the country’s status as a regional hub for higher education.

“This reaffirms our commitment to practical applied learning that prepares leaders across all sectors,” he added.

President Ruto said Kenya’s investment in education has produced a globally competitive workforce that attracts investors, supports the country’s robust service sector and sustains an expansive diaspora.

“Education has enabled Kenya to secure global opportunities as evidenced by the record diaspora remittances of KSh671 billion last year, surpassing traditional exports,” he explained.

At the same time, the President directed the Commission for Higher Education to ensure that institutions of higher learning adhere to the highest standards of integrity.

“The Commission for Higher Education has an almost sacrosanct mandate to ensure that our education, a tool for sharpening our most important resource, our human capital, meets the best standards possible,” he asserted.

The President said the government is intensifying efforts to curb fake university degrees and certificates.

“We are going to be firm in ensuring that only the qualifications acquired from recognised institutions will be accepted,” he declared.

The President said the government has developed a new university funding model to address gaps in the government sponsorship programme.

This new model, he explained, ensures that students from vulnerable backgrounds receive the highest scholarship allocation, ensuring that no one is left behind.

“It is the only way we can ensure an inclusive society and equitable sharing of burdens,” he concluded.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu said the government is committed to the development of tertiary and university education.

He explained that the Commission for University Education has taken Tangaza University and the Management University of Africa through a rigorous process to ensure they adhere to set standards and regulations.

During the event, Prof Edward Etengu was installed as the Chancellor of Tangaza University, and Dr Reuben Musyoka Mutiso the Chancellor of the Management University of Africa.

