Govt to support all families affected by floods

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – The government will support all families affected by floods in various parts of the country, President William Ruto has said.

The President regretted that the floods have caused death and destruction of property for thousands of Kenyans across the country.

He was speaking at Kiamaiko in Mathare, Nairobi, when he toured the area on Monday to assess the flooding situation and check on the victims displaced by heavy rains.

At the same time, President Ruto announced that each household affected will be given KSh10,000 to look for alternative accommodation for a period of three months.

“We’ve identified 40,000 households affected by floods in Nairobi. We will give each household KSh10,000,” said President Ruto.

He said the affected families will be given priority in the allocation of 20,000 affordable housing units, which will soon be advertised for construction.

He thanked Kenyans for heeding the government’s call on those in riparian reserves to move to safer grounds.

Saying climate change was to blame for the current situation, President Ruto urged Kenyans to intensify planting trees across the country.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to planting 15 billion trees in 10 years as part of the efforts to mitigate the effects of global warming and climate change.

“We will work closely with community-based organisations in cleaning and planting trees along the Nairobi River,” the President said.

He pointed out that KSh1 billion will be used in the construction of new schools and classrooms that have been damaged by floods in Nairobi.

