KeNHA had announced the closure of the bridge linking Kilifi to Mombasa after floods partially destroyed it/KeNHA

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to re-construct all damaged roads, schools

Published

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, May 6 – The National Chairperson Committee of Transport and Infrastructure, George Kariuki Ndia Member of Parliament says roads and schools damaged by the ongoing rains will be reconstructed.

While urging MPs to make use of the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF), he called on Kenyans to have patience.

He said Mwea constituency has 560 km of on-farm roads, which cut across the rice farms and require more attention so that farmers can continue with their activities.

He has said it is high time for the national government to find a way to help farmers to minimize the three thousand farmers who contribute to the national irrigation authority.

“National government has been providing fertilizer to rice farmers as away to help them maximums the profit it, if we minimus what the three thousand we collet from rice farmers to one thousand we will have helped farmers. We call on leaders to work together and find a way farmers will  benefit,” he said. 

Kirinyaga deputy speaker and Muthiti member of the county assembly, Jenaro Jamumo, called on Kenyans to be cautious during this rainy season, saying it is high time for people to take their personal responsibility of protecting themselves before seeking assistance from the government. 

A member of the county assembly for Tembere ward, Hon. Peter Karinga, has said the Kirinyaga county government has shown support by providing some of the basic needs of the affected family. He has called for increments in the emergency fund in the next financial year.

He used the same event to call on both the national and county governments to provide funds to deploy doctors to deal with the likely breakout of waterborne diseases.

