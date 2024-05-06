Govt to honour long-serving Ndeiya Councillor Njenga – DP Gachagua

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says the government will honour the long-serving Ndeiya Councillor, Stephen Ndung’u Njenga, for his exemplary service to the people of the Ward in Kiambu County.

DP Gachagua said Njenga, who is 94 years old, remains astute and visionary as he was when he served as the councillor between 1974 and 2007.

“I have known Mzee since 1995 when he was a councillor and I was a young District Officer. He was then a powerful politician who moved the masses and his work record made him a darling of then President Moi. Ndeiya Ward is highly regarded because of his contribution to its leadership and development. I am happy to see him upbeat and strong,” he said.

The two met last Monday after the retired civic leader made his way to Mai Mahiu where the DP was comforting and delivering food to those affected by floods in the area.

On Sunday after a Church Service and fundraiser at the ACK St. Mark’s New Kamiti Church in Kiambu Town constituency, Gachagua in the company of local MPs, proceeded to Tiekunu village, Ndeiya Ward in Kiambu to check on Mzee Njenga as he had promised him last week Monday.

Gachagua commended Njenga for his astute leadership and development track record that he said should be emulated at all times.

The DP added that he learnt a lot from Mzee Njenga when he was a District Officer in Limuru on leadership and built a network that helped him grow to become the Deputy President.

“I learned from the best. You taught me when I was still young in leadership and that is the reason I am here today, because I built on the leadership strategy that you taught me to become whom I am today,” he said.

The Deputy President reiterated that through his advice and counsel, he was able to learn how to keep friends and protect them.

“One day a friend of mine was set up and I went to ask Mzee for his counsel, he told me that if I let my friend to get into trouble, I would be liable and I went and thwarted the mission to save him. From then, I knew the importance of protecting and keeping friends. I am a beneficiary of his counsel and wisdom,” said the DP.

Mzee Njenga was first elected in 1974. He also served as Deputy Chairman of Kiambu County Council and played an active role in the push for in multi-partism. He retired in 2007 after 33 years of service.

He was also a close friend to Presidents Jomo Kenyatta and Daniel Moi who feted him for bringing transformation in Ndeiya through provision of Water and construction of Primary and Secondary Schools.

On unity of leaders, DP Gachagua asked leaders to emulate Njenga who ensured that during his time in politics leaders from Kiambu worked together, realising more development in the area.

“Unity is strength. At the National and County government. If we emulate our former leaders, we can reap big from the government because when we are united, we get more development, but if we aren’t united, then it is a big challenge. And that’s why our focus today is to help President William Ruto to succeed and not to succeed him, he said.”

The DP also promised to completion of roads in Ndeiya Ward in honour of Mzee Ndung’u as well as to ensure that he is honored during this year’s Jamhuri Day celebrations for his outstanding role in development of the area.

