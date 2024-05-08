Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt Spokesperson safe after weather-induced emergency landing

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 — Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has assured of his safety following an emergency helicopter landing on Tuesday triggered by bad weather.

A private helicopter carrying Mwauda made an emergency landing in Kikuyu’s Gichungo area while on a humanitarian response mission.

Mwaura was in the company of Kenya Red Cross Secretary General Idriss Ahmed.

“I am safe fellow Kenyans. Our plane had to make an emergency landing in Gishungo, Kikuyu Constituency due to poor weather conditions. Idriss Ahmed the Secretary General of the Kenya Red Cross, and I had gone to Nyando in Kisumu to deliver relief of Non Food Items (NFIs) to the Floods Affected Persons (FAPs),” he said.

“We arrived home safely, and we thank GOD for this. Happy World Redcross Day.”

No one was injured following the incident.

