Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki/MINA/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt readies post-flood recovery programs amid favorable weather projections

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Interior said the government will prioritize the reconstruction of schools, water treatment systems, road repairs, and improvements to the accessibility of social and economic facilities in the regions.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 — The government is readying post-flood recovery initiatives in the North and South Eastern regions following favorable weather projections.

“A favorable weather forecast in the North Eastern (Isiolo, Wajir, Mandera, Garissa) and South Eastern (Taita Taveta, Kitui, Tana River) regions sets the stage for post-flood recovery initiatives in public works,” read the statement.

The Ministry however warned thirty-three counties were under forecast to receive heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

Low-lying areas, riparian areas, and urban areas will experience flooding, while landslides and mudslides may occur in areas with steep slopes, escarpments, and ravines.

Mandatory evacuation

The Ministry stated the mandatory evacuation along rivers in Nairobi County (Mathare, Ngong, and Nairobi Rivers) was ongoing with the government facilitating logistical support, temporary shelter and essential supplies to those affected.

“A 24-hour evacuation notice effective May 2, 2024, was also issued to settlements in 33 Counties that are within 178 high-risk dams and water reservoirs,” the Kithure Kindiki-led ministry stated.

“This follows a nationwide assessment of all dams in the country that identified 192 dams as high risk in Central (60), Eastern (39), Rift Valley (29), Coast (22), Western (21), Nairobi (12), North Eastern (5), and Nyanza (4).”

The Ministry emphasized the Cabinet’s warning on Thursday of Tropical Cyclone Hidaya with forecasts projecting strong winds, large ocean waves, and heavy rainfall in the Coast region starting Sunday, May 5, despite sunny intervals.

Cyclone Hidaya will impact on marine activities in the Indian Ocean.

In the 24 hours lapsing on Friday, the ministry said it recorded incidents of flooding in Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Narok, Kiambu, Muranga, Nyeri, Nakuru, Laikipia, Mandera, and Homabay Counties.

Muranga, Nyeri and Nakuru Counties recorded landslides and mudslides.

The ministry advised all citizens and non-citizens to adhere to guidance and evacuation orders provided by authorities.

The government also urged limiting of travel to essential trips only will calling for heightened vigilance over the weekend.

