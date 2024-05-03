Govt postpones schools reopening until further notice due to heavy rains

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 – The government has postponed the countrywide reopening of schools until further notice due to the heavy rains that have caused devastation and deaths.

In a press briefing Friday afternoon, President William Ruto directed the Education Ministry to ensure that schools remain closed indefinitely due to the prevailing dire weather conditions.

He pointed out to weather forecasts which predicted that the situation is bound to get worse.

“The rains will persist increasing both in duration and intensity for the rest of this month and possibly after. Kenya may face its first ever cyclone which may hit at any time,” he stated.

He indicated reports that show that Kenya will face its first cyclone very soon.

“This cyclone will hit any time, and it’s predicted to cause torrential rain, strong winds, and dangerous waves that may affect marine activities and settlement along the Kenyan Coast,” he said.

He directed security agencies to enlist the support of the National Youth Service (NYS) and work with administration officers to respond to emergencies, including the evacuation of people at risk.

“Ministries are directed to work closely with national security agencies and disaster management departments to ensure the whole gov’t approach to the management of the prevailing crisis,” he stated.

He further instructed the interior Ministry to enforce the relocation notices issued earlier upon their expiry at 6:30pm Friday.

“We appreciate and thank members of the public who are already cooperating with the government on the evacuation and relocation efforts underway.”

In a cabinet sitting Thursday, it was revealed that the coastal area is set to experience Cyclone Hidaya, which will result in heavy rainfall, large waves and strong winds that could affect marine activities in the Indian Ocean.

President Ruto who chaired a Cabinet meeting to deliberate on extra measures to mitigate the devastating effects of flooding across the country said the Cyclone may cause mudslides and landslides.

According to the weatherman forecast for the next three months, average to above average rains will continue in all parts of the country with flooding in low-lying areas.

Infrastructures, including classrooms, dormitories, halls, toilets, latrines, fences and perimeter walls, in various schools have also been destroyed by the devastating floods leading to postponement of schools reopening .

Some schools have been reported flooded, while others are being occupied by people who have been displaced by mudslides, landslides and floods.

President Ruto therefore directed the ministry of education to work closely with the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG CDF) to provide funding for repair and rehabilitation of destroyed School infrastructure.

Tanzania Meteorological Authority also reported that Cyclone Hidaya was observed approximately 506 kilometers east of the coastal region of Mtwara region.

