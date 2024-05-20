Govt pathologist seeks Sh100mn for operational costs for Shakahola deaths’ probe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor has requested an additional Sh100 million funding for pathology and forensic services on the ongoing probe on Shakahola Cult Deaths.

Odour made the submission before the National Assembly Committee on Health accompanied by Principal Secretary Medical Services Harry Kimutai.

“The monies allocation are to cater for Domestic Travel, Subsistence, costs on specialised materials and supplies, fuel oil and lubricants and other operations costs,” he said.

Since the probe commenced in April 2023,the Government Chief Pathologist mentioned they have only been allocated Sh30 million for allowances and operation costs.

“We are not requesting for funds for allowances only, we are required to buy supplies of formalin and body bags which are required after exhumation exercise,” Oduor explained.

PS Kimutai had written to the National Treasury to consider the request in the Supplementary Budget Two which wasn’t considered despite two appeals dated 15th February and 15th August 2024.

MPs questioned on the timelines of the exhumation exercise to ensure the allocation of the funds are well utilised within the given timelines.

“We are unable to know how long the exercise will take because just last week the Director of Criminal Investigation identified a mass grave with 50 bodies estimated to be buried on the grave,”Oduor said.

The Government Chief Pathologist revealed that 429 bodies have been exhumed so far with the identification of the bodies through DNA ongoing.

The Government Chemist has positively identified 34 bodies through DNA which were released to the families last week.

“Identification of the bodies through DNA by the government chemist under Ministry of Interior. At the initial stages they were constrained due to budget issues as well lack of facilities,”Oduor said.

“That has however been resolved and the process is now ongoing,” he added.

The victims were followers of cult leader Paul Mackenzie.

Mackenzie and 95 other co-accused persons are facing several charges in Mombasa and Malindi courts for the deaths of the 429 members.

