Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok shares a light moment with delegates at the NADPA Conference at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club, Nairobi/Immigration and Citizen Services

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt mulls aggressive campaign to raise Sh1bn daily on eCitizen

Bitok said the department will achieve the target by ensuring all eligible
Kenyans obtain an ID which is required to register an eCitizen account.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 — The government is targeting at least Sh1 billion daily revenue on eCitizen by December by increasing subscribers to its digital services platform to 30 million.

Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok said the revenue figure will increase from the current Sh700 million by increasing the number of Citizen users from 13 million.

He said the department will achieve the target by ensuring all eligible
Kenyans obtain an ID which is required to register an eCitizen account.

Also targeted is an aggressive publicity campaign that will profile the benefits
of eCitizen such as the convenience offered by 24-hour access to over 16,000 online government services irrespective of the physical location of the client.

“On average, we are enrolling about 20,000-30,000 people every day. We are
at 13 million and we’re looking at the entire population of Kenya which is 32
million adults. We are halfway and within one to two years, we should have
everyone with a digital ID.”

He was speaking at the Network of Africa Data Protection Associations
(NADPA) conference in Nairobi. Kenya, through the Office of the Data
Protection Commissioner, is hosting this year’s annual event.

The focus of three-day conference is how African governments are investing
in digitisation of services while ensuring inclusion, data protection and data
privacy.

Prof Bitok said the elimination of vetting committees for issuance of IDs along
border communities beginning this month is meant to make it easy for every
Kenyan to access a digital National ID and the attendant benefits.

“We have removed vetting for identity documents which is an effort to ensure
no Kenyan is left out or discriminated as far as getting the documents is
concerned.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The government is also banking on the new digital Identity card also known as
the Maisha Card and its supporting ecosystem to provide a registration regime
that is more secure from forgery and identity theft.

According to the PS, the Unique Personal Identifier also known as the Maisha
Namba that will be a lifelong number will negate the need for different
government institutions to collect personal data that is prone to breaches.

“There are four components in this digital ID ecosystem. Maisha Number, given
to newborns which will run across their lives, in primary school, secondary,
university, NSSF and NHIF and will appear in one’s death certificate.”

To protect the large of volumes of data involved in eCitizen operations, the PS
said periodic data impact assessments, data safety audits and compulsory
MoUs with third part data handlers are being undertaken.

The Data Commissioner, Immaculate Kassait, said her office was happy with
efforts undertaken by the State Department to safeguard data security and
privacy concerns.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Bitok promises 1mn passports as govt acquires 2 new printers

The new passports target is nearly double the 533,000 issued in the previous year with the higher output pegged on the combined printing capacity...

April 12, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Immigration Dept to commission 2 new printers by April: Bitok

Bitok said the department procured the new passport printers under a comprehensive infrastructural upgrade initiative.

March 21, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Bitok says no pysical visit needed to upgrade to a 50-page passport

Bitok urged applicants with priority cases to consider upgrading their applications to 50-page passport series and capitalize on available booklets.

March 21, 2024
Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA. Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.

Top stories

High Court Suspends Government Directive on School Fees Payment

Justice Chacha Mwita issued an interim conservatory order in favour of Nakuru petitioner Benjamin Magare Gikenji, citing fundamental issues raised.

February 7, 2024

EDUCATION

School heads to access funds paid via eCitizen ‘promptly and in full’: Bitok

The PS the said mode will entrench an "effective monitoring system on compliance with the relevant policies and regulation" on the payment of school...

February 5, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

eCitizen hits new single-day collection milestone after realizing Sh903.6mn

Citizen Services Principal Secretary Julius Bitok reported the milestone on Thursday saying a third of the transactions were dollar-denominated.

December 21, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Bitok denies alleged plan for chip implants in meeting with Catholic Bishops

KCCB that brings together 26 bishops had raised a red flag over the implants claims and other grey areas around the digital ID and...

November 29, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

14,000 government services on eCitizen, – Wanjau

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 – Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau says Kenyans can now access more than 14,000 government services on the eCitizen...

November 14, 2023