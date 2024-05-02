Connect with us

Govt intensifies flood mitigation measures

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 – President William Ruto on Thursday chaired a Cabinet meeting for the second time this week to deliberate on extra measures to mitigate the devastating effects of flooding, mudslides and landslides in many parts of the country.

The Cabinet noted that more citizens who have been affected by floods, mudslides and landslides are increasingly receiving help with food and non-food items from the government working with other partners.

Noting that flooding, mudslides, landslides and other extreme weather conditions are a result of climate change, Cabinet resolved that the government, from now on, will rally the country in implementing measures, programmes and policies that will mitigate the effects of climate change.

On the Cabinet directive on Tuesday for the people living in riparian reserves to move out, the meeting noted that the people affected had received the news positively.

The Cabinet was briefed on the weather forecast for the next three months, which shows that average to above average rains will continue in all parts of the country.

Consequently, flooding is expected in low-lying areas as are landslides and mudslides.

Crucially, the coastal region is likely to experience Cyclone Hidaya, which will result in heavy rainfall, large waves and strong winds that could affect marine activities in the Indian Ocean.

On the adverse effects of weather conditions on schools, Cabinet was informed that infrastructure, including classrooms, dormitories, halls, toilets, latrines fences and perimeter walls, has been destroyed.

Some schools have been flooded, while others are being occupied by people who have been displaced by mudslides, landslides and floods.

To repair and rehabilitate destroyed school infrastructure, the Cabinet directed that the Ministry of Education works with the National Government Constituency Development.

The Cabinet endorsed the Ministry of Education’s decision to postpone the reopening of schools by one week. Schools will now reopen on May 6.

The ministry was directed to work with the National Government Constituency Development Fund so that funding is made available for repair and rehabilitation of destroyed infrastructure.

The Cabinet also approved the expansion of the Manda Bay Airfield runway in Lamu. This project will enhance Kenya Defence Forces’ capability to defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

