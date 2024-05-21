Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt intensifies efforts to complete Itare dam project

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 -The government has intensified efforts to complete the Itare Dam project in Nakuru County, aiming to address the critical water shortages faced by the region.

Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura announced that once finished, the dam will have a capacity of 27 million cubic meters and will provide 100,000 cubic meters of water per day to the residents of Nakuru and surrounding areas.

“The Itare Dam is part of the government’s broader 100 Dams Project, aimed at improving water storage and management across the country. Large dams like Itare will help store substantial amounts of runoff water, which currently contributes to the flooding situation in Kenya,” Mwaura indicated in a statement.

The Itare Dam project is expected to significantly boost water supply for domestic, agricultural, and industrial use within Nakuru County and its environs.

In 2019, the project had been mired in controversy when it came under scrutiny for alleged embezzlement of funds.

A scandal involving a dubious contract for the construction of the dam reportedly cost taxpayers Sh38 billion.

In connection with this scandal, eleven officials from the Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency (RVWWDA) were summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)over their involvement in the corruption allegations.

Itare dam’s construction was aimed at ending perennial water shortages in the South Rift region covering Molo, Kuresoi, Njoro, Rongao, Nakuru town, Kericho, and Baringo counties but the project never got to proceed even after the contractor CMC di Ravenna was paid huge amounts from the budgeted amount.

Detectives investigating the case asserted that up to Sh11 billion was paid to the contractor that later filed for bankruptcy in an Italian court.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The project was launched in 2015 and was projected to be completed in 2021.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

134,743 students to join public universities – KUCCPS

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 – The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Services (KUCCPS) says 134,743 students are poised to join public universities. Speaking...

47 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UHC implementation in limbo over budgetary cuts

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 – The implementation of the Universal Health Coverage is in limbo over budgetary cuts with legislators questioning the success of...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KAM says proposed 25pc excise duty on edible oils to impact Kenyans negatively

Nairobi, Kenya, May 21- The Edible Oil Sub Sector of the Kenya Association of Manufacturers has issued a warning regarding the proposed 25 percent...

1 hour ago

Kenya

NACADA orders removal of alcohol billboards near schools

NAIROBI, Kenya May 20 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has directed advertising agencies to remove billboards...

16 hours ago

Kenya

(VIDEO) President Ruto and his entourage arrive in the US for historic State Visit

#CapitalFmNews About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt pathologist seeks Sh100mn for operational costs for Shakahola deaths’ probe

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor has requested an additional Sh100 million funding for pathology and forensic services on the ongoing...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s economy grew 5.6 per cent in 2023: Economic Survey

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – The Government says the Kenyan economy has recorded a significant bounce back after it reported a GDP growth rate...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KNCCI urges review of Sh2mn penalty for eTMIS non-compliant MSMEs

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) has called for a review of the 2 million Shillings...

23 hours ago