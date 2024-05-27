Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt embarks on Foreign Policy review

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27- The government has embarked on a comprehensive review of Kenya’s Foreign Policy, which has been in place since 2014.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei said the review aims to ensure that the ordinary citizen is incorporated as a critical partner in the implementation of the policy.

“We are engaged in a comprehensive review of Kenya’s Foreign Policy 2014. Our premise is that whereas the executive branch will implement such a policy, its integral stipulations should be owned across the government and by citizens alike,” he said.

PS Sing’oei revealed that the legislative proposal will first be subjected to Public participation process to gather views from the public and relevant stakeholders before its approval by the Cabinet where thereafter it shall be tabled before Parliament.

“It is the intention of the state department to subject the draft to comprehensive public debate before it is approved by Cabinet and tabled before the National Assembly,” he added.

The policy which provides a broad framework on Kenya’s foreign relations and diplomatic engagements with other countries was anchored on five pillars of diplomacy including Economic, Peace, Environmental, Cultural and Diaspora which recognizes the importance of harnessing the diverse skills, expertise and potential of Kenyans living abroad.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Power announces disruption of prepaid token vending system

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27- Kenya Power has announced a disruption of its prepaid token vending system next Sunday. According to a statement from the...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

SNDBX Announces Game-Changing Global Expansion Plans

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – In a significant move towards global expansion, SNDBXInternational has unveiled strategic partnerships with an American company, Venture Lift Africa...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Doctors at Mbagathi Hospital perform the First Reconstructive Plastic Surgery

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – The Mbagathi level 5 Hospital has recorded another historic milestone after conducting its first-ever complex reconstructive plastic surgery. A...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyatta leading AU election observer mission in SA ahead of next week’s polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta is in South Africa to lead the African Union Election Observer Mission (AUEOM) ahead of...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Why Kenya’s non-Nato ally status is crucial for regional security

Kenya’s designation as a major non-North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) ally by the US elevates its role in regional and international security at a...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto lauds Kenya-US relations

US, May 24 – President William Ruto has said the State Visit to the United States of America has reinforced the enduring friendship, solidarity...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

US names Kenya major ally as Russian influence grows in Africa

US President Joe Biden has named Kenya as a major non-Nato ally, making it the first sub-Saharan African country to receive that designation. Biden...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Infighting between Orengo, Oduol rears head again as they seek Senate intervention

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Party politics have continued to draw a dagger between Siaya Governor James Orengo and his Deputy William Oduol with...

3 days ago