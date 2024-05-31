Govt denies defunding Kenyatta, lists tax-exempted benefits

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 — The government has denied withholding ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta’s retirement benefits, including his pension.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura clarified on Friday that the Kenya Kwanza administration is dedicated to upholding the law and the constitution without compromise.

Mwaura emphasized that, contrary to reports, the government has consistently honored its obligations to retired presidents, vice presidents, and the former prime minister.

“The Kenya Kwanza government is firmly against the weaponization of state resources. The Presidential Retirement Benefits Act mandates that former presidents receive pensions and other retirement benefits after leaving office,” he said.

The Government Spokesperson disclosed that President William Ruto’s predecessor received a lump sum payment of Sh48 million, equivalent to one year’s salary for each of the two terms he served.

Additionally, Mwaura stated that Kenyatta receives a monthly pension of Sh1.6 million, and tax-exempted monthly allowances totaling Sh1 million, which include entertainment, house, fuel, and allowances for water, electricity, and telephone services.

“He also benefits from comprehensive medical and hospital cover worth Sh20 million for both local and overseas treatment for himself and his spouse. Importantly, all these benefits are exempted from tax,” Mwaura said.

Furnished office, State protection

Further, Mwaura stated that the retired president enjoys a fully furnished and maintained office space of his choice, funded by the government.

Kenyatta is also entitled to two new cars of his choice, replaceable every three years, with an engine capacity of at least 3000cc.

Additionally, he is entitled to two other vehicles with an engine capacity of 3400cc, also replaceable every three years.

Mwaura noted that Kenyatta was allocated the vehicles upon retirement, and their replacements will be factored into the 2027/2028 financial year budget.

“The third retired president H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta is by law entitled to four vehicles at the expense of the state, whereas the former first lady H.E. Mama Ngina Kenyatta is entitled to enjoy half the benefits of a retired president, as a spouse to a former head of state,” he added.

Mwaura further revealed that the former president has been issued four fuel cards, while Mama Ngina Kenyatta has three fuel cards.

The government has also facilitated repairs and maintenance of the vehicles, he said.

“In the 2023/2024 financial year, the office requested service and maintenance for four motor vehicles, all of which were approved and facilitated,” he said.

Regarding staff, Mwaura said Kenyatta’s office submitted a list of 33 people, who have so far been deployed and are earning salaries.

Mwaura noted that the former president continues to enjoy VIP protection and that his homes are heavily guarded by the police.

