Governors laud mediation team for increasing funds to counties to Sh400bn

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – The Council of Governors have lauded Members of Parliament for reaching a consensus to allocate Sh400 billion to devolved units following protracted battles between the two houses on the shareable revenue allocation.

The County Bosses expressed their gratitude to Senators for remaining adamant to push the shareable revenue to counties upwards by Sh9 billion in the incoming financial year 2024/2025 which commences in June.

“Devolution is sacrosanct in the constitution and adequately resourcing functions that counties are mandated to deliver is progressive and a welcome move,” COG chairperson Waiguru stated.

The mediation team of the two houses reached a consensus following differing proposal as the Senate initially pushing to have Counties allocated Sh415 billion while the National Assembly wanted the counties allocated Sh391 billion.

The stalemate on the matter was ironed out after the Senate and National Assembly reached an agreement over the allocation for shareable revenue in the financial year 2024/2025 following days taken in lengthy deliberations.

National Assembly Budget Committee Chairman Ndindi Nyoro who co-chaired the talks exuded confidence that progress had been made.

“The Senate has agreed to reduce their figure by Sh15 billion while the National Assembly has agreed to push up its earlier figure by Sh9 billion in the spirit of give and take so that we can resolve this matter and allow Counties to get their increased allocation from Sh385 billion in the last financial year,” Nyoro stated.

Senate Deputy Speaker Kathuri Murungi who co-chaired committee called upon county bosses to ensure championing of development in their respective counties through prudent use of resources.

“We have held lengthy deliberations and we are all in agreement that devolution I’d working and that it should be supported by ensuring that counties get sufficient funds to carry out the devolved functions,” Murungi said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula appointed nine members each to join the mediation team so as to iron out the stalemate that would have affected the counties.

Murungi and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro were elected as the co- chairmen for the mediation committee.

Wetangula appointed Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Teso South MP Mary Emase, Ugenya MP David Ochieng, Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi, Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto,Kitutu Chache North MP Japheth Nyakundi,Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda, Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu, and Garsen MP Ali Wario to be members of this team.

Kingi appointed Senate Deputy Speaker Kathuri Murungi, Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang, Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo, Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago, Machakos Senator Kavindu Muthama, Marsabit Senator Mohammed Chute and Migori Senator Eddy Oketch to be members of the committee.

About The Author