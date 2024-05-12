Governor Sang urges accelerated infrastructure development to combat flooding in Nyando

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya May 12 – Nandi Governor Stephen Sang has appealed to the national government to prioritize the construction of upstream infrastructure to prevent the annual flooding that displaces residents of Nyando.

During a recent Council of Governors meeting, Sang humorously recounted how Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o had jokingly blamed him for the flooding in Kisumu, urging him to manage the excess water more effectively in Nandi.

“The only way to contain the water within our county is by building a multipurpose dam upstream,” Sang stated. He emphasized the urgent need to resume the Koru Soin Dam project, which he believes is crucial for addressing the flooding issues permanently.

Floods have claimed over 250 lives and displaced more than 250,000 people since April when the heavy rains started.

Governor Sang spoke during a church service and fundraising event at Ahero ACK in Nyando Sub County. He highlighted the dam’s potential benefits for irrigation and clean water supply across the counties of Kisumu, Kericho, and Nandi.

“This project is pivotal for our region, and we urge the government to release funds swiftly so that construction can be completed as soon as possible,” he asserted.

Sang also expressed his sympathy for families in Nyando who are forced to evacuate their homes each rainy season, stressing the need for a lasting solution that allows secure, flood-free living.

“It’s disheartening to see residents repeatedly displaced, losing their homes and possessions to floods every year,” he added.

Accompanying Governor Sang was Dr. Raymond Omollo, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Interior and National Coordination, who reassured that measures are in place to ensure a smooth start to the school term.

“We have coordinated with the Ministry of Education to guarantee a safe and orderly opening of schools tomorrow,” Omollo announced.

The delayed school term opening has prompted both ministries to work closely to prevent disruptions as students return to class.

