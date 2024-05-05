Government Initiates Relief Measures for Flood-Affected Communities

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has affirmed the Government’s commitment to coordinating assistance and implementing vital mitigation measures during the ongoing heavy rains.

Since March, flash floods have claimed nearly 200 lives and displaced more than 200,000 people across 30,000 households.

As a result of the heavy rains, President William Ruto has ordered an indefinite extension of the re-opening of schools that were scheduled to reopen on Monday.

Omollo at the weekend emphasized that support would be channeled through National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs), collaborating with community stakeholders like elders, youth, women, and Nyumba Kumi.

During a visit to the Kiamaiko Ngundu area in Mathare Constituency at the weekend, where demolitions of structures on riparian land were ongoing, Omollo announced plans to aid affected individuals.

These plans include cash transfers, affordable housing, and social housing initiatives.

Since Thursday, more than 100 people have voluntarily relocated from areas like Dandora, Mukuru Kwa Reuben, and Soweto in Nairobi County. Additionally, 138 camps have been established to accommodate residents from flood-prone areas, with 33 in Nairobi alone.

To support affected communities in various counties including Busia, Homa Bay, Kisumu, Machakos, Nairobi, Nakuru, and Murang’a, the government has provided essential food supplies such as rice and beans.

